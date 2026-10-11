Air India introduces limited-time student offer with flat 10% off domestic fares
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 09th October 2026: From travelling to a new city for college to returning home for a semester break, students have plenty of reasons to travel through the academic year. Air India is offering students a flat 10% discount on domestic base fares on eligible bookings made until 20 October 2026, making it easier to save on their next journey.
The limited-period offer builds on Air India’s year-round student programme, which provides up to 10% off eligible domestic and international fares, 10 kg of additional baggage allowance and one complimentary date change on eligible bookings. While the flat 10% domestic fare discount is available for a limited time, these year-round benefits continue beyond the promotional period, subject to applicable terms and conditions.
Guaranteed Savings During the Student Travel Season
Whether travelling for admissions, internships, campus placements or academic breaks, students can benefit from a flat 10% discount on eligible domestic base fares under the limited-period offer.
The offer is available on eligible one-way and round-trip bookings made until 20 October 2026, subject to applicable fare conditions.
How Students Can Book
Students can access the offer through airindiaor the Air India mobile app.
To find eligible student fares:
1.Enter your origin, destination and travel dates in the booking widget.
2.Select “Student” from the “Concession Type” dropdown menu.
3.Choose from the eligible student fares displayed for your journey.
4.Review the fare conditions and complete your booking.
Bookings must be made by 20 October 2026 to avail of the limited-period flat 10% discount.
Additional Savings on Direct Bookings
Students booking through Air India’s website or mobile app can access further savings on eligible bookings.
Logged-in customers receive a 50% reduction in convenience fees. Eligible domestic bookings paid for using UPI can also qualify for an additional discount of up to INR 1,000 per passenger using promo code UPIPROMO, subject to applicable terms and conditions.
Student benefits
Who Can Avail of Student Benefits?
For domestic travel, students must meet the following eligibility criteria:
•Age: At least 12 years on the date of travel.
•Course: Enrolled in a full-time course lasting at least one academic year.
•Institution: Studying at an eligible institution recognised, aided by or affiliated with a central or state government, educational board or university, or an accredited school, college or university.
Students must carry valid supporting documents for verification at check-in. These may include a student identity card, an acceptance letter from their educational institution or a valid student visa, as applicable. Failure to provide the required documentation may result in a misuse recovery amount and applicable taxes being charged.
Benefits That Continue Throughout the Year
Beyond the limited-period offer, Air India’s student programme continues to provide eligible travellers with up to 10% off fares, 10 kg of additional baggage allowance and one complimentary date change on eligible domestic and international bookings.
The additional baggage allowance can be useful when travelling between home and campus, while the date-change benefit offers flexibility when plans need to change. Both benefits are subject to applicable terms and conditions.
Connecting Students Across India and the World
From university campuses across India to overseas destinations for higher studies, Air India’s domestic and international network connects students with major education and travel hubs across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.
The limited-period flat 10% discount on domestic base fares is available on eligible bookings made until 20 October 2026. Air India’s year-round student programme continues beyond this date, subject to applicable terms and conditions.
For bookings and more information, visit airindiaor use the Air India mobile app.
The limited-period offer builds on Air India’s year-round student programme, which provides up to 10% off eligible domestic and international fares, 10 kg of additional baggage allowance and one complimentary date change on eligible bookings. While the flat 10% domestic fare discount is available for a limited time, these year-round benefits continue beyond the promotional period, subject to applicable terms and conditions.
Guaranteed Savings During the Student Travel Season
Whether travelling for admissions, internships, campus placements or academic breaks, students can benefit from a flat 10% discount on eligible domestic base fares under the limited-period offer.
The offer is available on eligible one-way and round-trip bookings made until 20 October 2026, subject to applicable fare conditions.
How Students Can Book
Students can access the offer through airindiaor the Air India mobile app.
To find eligible student fares:
1.Enter your origin, destination and travel dates in the booking widget.
2.Select “Student” from the “Concession Type” dropdown menu.
3.Choose from the eligible student fares displayed for your journey.
4.Review the fare conditions and complete your booking.
Bookings must be made by 20 October 2026 to avail of the limited-period flat 10% discount.
Additional Savings on Direct Bookings
Students booking through Air India’s website or mobile app can access further savings on eligible bookings.
Logged-in customers receive a 50% reduction in convenience fees. Eligible domestic bookings paid for using UPI can also qualify for an additional discount of up to INR 1,000 per passenger using promo code UPIPROMO, subject to applicable terms and conditions.
Student benefits
Who Can Avail of Student Benefits?
For domestic travel, students must meet the following eligibility criteria:
•Age: At least 12 years on the date of travel.
•Course: Enrolled in a full-time course lasting at least one academic year.
•Institution: Studying at an eligible institution recognised, aided by or affiliated with a central or state government, educational board or university, or an accredited school, college or university.
Students must carry valid supporting documents for verification at check-in. These may include a student identity card, an acceptance letter from their educational institution or a valid student visa, as applicable. Failure to provide the required documentation may result in a misuse recovery amount and applicable taxes being charged.
Benefits That Continue Throughout the Year
Beyond the limited-period offer, Air India’s student programme continues to provide eligible travellers with up to 10% off fares, 10 kg of additional baggage allowance and one complimentary date change on eligible domestic and international bookings.
The additional baggage allowance can be useful when travelling between home and campus, while the date-change benefit offers flexibility when plans need to change. Both benefits are subject to applicable terms and conditions.
Connecting Students Across India and the World
From university campuses across India to overseas destinations for higher studies, Air India’s domestic and international network connects students with major education and travel hubs across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.
The limited-period flat 10% discount on domestic base fares is available on eligible bookings made until 20 October 2026. Air India’s year-round student programme continues beyond this date, subject to applicable terms and conditions.
For bookings and more information, visit airindiaor use the Air India mobile app.
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