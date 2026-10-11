Ampere Accelerates Growth Journey with 50+ New Experience Centers Across India
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 09 October 2026: Ampere today announced the addition of more than 50 new Ampere Experience Centers across 15 states during the Navratri festive period, marking a decisive step in its aggressive growth journey. The expansion strengthens Ampere’s ability to deliver an integrated product experience, sales and service proposition closer to customers. From around 300 Experience Centers over a year ago to 600+ today, Ampere has doubled its network footprint in just over a year, creating a strong retail and service platform for its next phase of growth.
India’s electric two-wheeler market is entering a new phase, with penetration approaching 11%* and consumer acceptance continuing to rise. Broader product choice, improving technology maturity and stronger value propositions are making electric scooters both aspirational and practical for everyday mobility. As adoption accelerates, physical access to products, high-quality customer experience and dependable after-sales support will be decisive. Ampere’s rapid network build-out is designed to address this need at scale.
Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Vikas Singh, Managing Director, Greaves Electric Mobility, said, “Building a nationwide network of Experience Centers is a critical pillar of Ampere’s aggressive growth journey. We are moving with speed, and we have doubled our footprint in just over a year. This reflects the scale of our ambition and our commitment to bring product experience, sales and dependable service closer to customers in every priority market. Under our ‘Built for Bharat’ approach, we are creating not merely a larger distribution network, but a strong and trusted ownership ecosystem for India’s rapidly expanding electric mobility market.”
The larger network will give more customers direct access to Ampere’s portfolio of award-winning electric scooters across varied needs and use cases. The portfolio includes the Ampere Nexus EX+, powered by a new 5 kW motor; Magnus GMax, combining everyday practicality with connected technology; Magnus Neo, engineered for comfortable city riding; and the recently launched Ampere Reo Vyb for younger riders. Nexus EX+ and Magnus GMax are also available with “Intellipack”, offering 30+ intelligent convenience features. The Nexus platform has demonstrated its real-world capability by conquering the 70 hairpin bends of Kolli Hills, reaching Shipki La Pass at 13,200 ft, while the Magnus GMax IoT recently completed a nearly 4,000 km east-to-west endurance ride across India. The portfolio is underpinned by next-generation LFP battery technology, with up to a 5-year/75,000 km standard battery warranty and battery life of up to 2,00,000 km.
The 50+ new Experience Centers span key markets across four regions: North - Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan; East - West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand; West - Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat; and South - Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
The expansion brings Ampere’s ‘Built for Bharat’ proposition to life at scale - combining products engineered for India’s diverse roads, terrains and everyday mobility needs with a rapidly growing sales and service ecosystem. Through this network, Ampere is laying the retail and service foundation to deepen customer trust and accelerate adoption across India.
*VAHAN, September 2026
India’s electric two-wheeler market is entering a new phase, with penetration approaching 11%* and consumer acceptance continuing to rise. Broader product choice, improving technology maturity and stronger value propositions are making electric scooters both aspirational and practical for everyday mobility. As adoption accelerates, physical access to products, high-quality customer experience and dependable after-sales support will be decisive. Ampere’s rapid network build-out is designed to address this need at scale.
Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Vikas Singh, Managing Director, Greaves Electric Mobility, said, “Building a nationwide network of Experience Centers is a critical pillar of Ampere’s aggressive growth journey. We are moving with speed, and we have doubled our footprint in just over a year. This reflects the scale of our ambition and our commitment to bring product experience, sales and dependable service closer to customers in every priority market. Under our ‘Built for Bharat’ approach, we are creating not merely a larger distribution network, but a strong and trusted ownership ecosystem for India’s rapidly expanding electric mobility market.”
The larger network will give more customers direct access to Ampere’s portfolio of award-winning electric scooters across varied needs and use cases. The portfolio includes the Ampere Nexus EX+, powered by a new 5 kW motor; Magnus GMax, combining everyday practicality with connected technology; Magnus Neo, engineered for comfortable city riding; and the recently launched Ampere Reo Vyb for younger riders. Nexus EX+ and Magnus GMax are also available with “Intellipack”, offering 30+ intelligent convenience features. The Nexus platform has demonstrated its real-world capability by conquering the 70 hairpin bends of Kolli Hills, reaching Shipki La Pass at 13,200 ft, while the Magnus GMax IoT recently completed a nearly 4,000 km east-to-west endurance ride across India. The portfolio is underpinned by next-generation LFP battery technology, with up to a 5-year/75,000 km standard battery warranty and battery life of up to 2,00,000 km.
The 50+ new Experience Centers span key markets across four regions: North - Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan; East - West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand; West - Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat; and South - Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
The expansion brings Ampere’s ‘Built for Bharat’ proposition to life at scale - combining products engineered for India’s diverse roads, terrains and everyday mobility needs with a rapidly growing sales and service ecosystem. Through this network, Ampere is laying the retail and service foundation to deepen customer trust and accelerate adoption across India.
*VAHAN, September 2026
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