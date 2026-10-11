US Condemns Houthi Attacks on Saudi Arabia After Deadly Riyadh Strike
(MENAFN) The United States has strongly condemned recent Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, including a strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that reportedly killed multiple people, among them an American citizen.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denounced the attacks on Saturday, describing them as "reprehensible" and calling for them to stop "now." He also expressed Washington’s solidarity with Riyadh and the Saudi people, offering condolences to the victims and their families.
In a statement posted on X, Rubio said the latest strike on the Saudi capital’s main airport had taken numerous innocent lives, including a US national. His remarks underscored Washington’s concern over attacks affecting civilian areas and critical transportation infrastructure.
Separately, US President Donald Trump criticized the recent Houthi strikes, describing them as "very bad" and "terrible things.” Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Trump also commented on Saudi Arabia’s ability to respond to the attacks.
Calling the Saudis “good fighters," Trump said the Saudi army is "able to defend" itself.
The US statements came amid heightened tensions following a series of Houthi missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi airports and other facilities. The incidents have raised concerns about civilian safety, regional security and the potential disruption of air travel.
Washington’s condemnation also reflects its support for Saudi Arabia as the kingdom faces renewed cross-border attacks. Rubio’s call for an immediate halt to the strikes and Trump’s comments on Saudi defensive capabilities highlighted the security concerns surrounding the latest escalation.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denounced the attacks on Saturday, describing them as "reprehensible" and calling for them to stop "now." He also expressed Washington’s solidarity with Riyadh and the Saudi people, offering condolences to the victims and their families.
In a statement posted on X, Rubio said the latest strike on the Saudi capital’s main airport had taken numerous innocent lives, including a US national. His remarks underscored Washington’s concern over attacks affecting civilian areas and critical transportation infrastructure.
Separately, US President Donald Trump criticized the recent Houthi strikes, describing them as "very bad" and "terrible things.” Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Trump also commented on Saudi Arabia’s ability to respond to the attacks.
Calling the Saudis “good fighters," Trump said the Saudi army is "able to defend" itself.
The US statements came amid heightened tensions following a series of Houthi missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi airports and other facilities. The incidents have raised concerns about civilian safety, regional security and the potential disruption of air travel.
Washington’s condemnation also reflects its support for Saudi Arabia as the kingdom faces renewed cross-border attacks. Rubio’s call for an immediate halt to the strikes and Trump’s comments on Saudi defensive capabilities highlighted the security concerns surrounding the latest escalation.
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