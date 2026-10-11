UK Reaffirms Support for Ukraine, Signals Tougher Russia Sanctions
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Andy Burnham reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s support for Ukraine during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, as the two leaders discussed Russia’s latest attacks and further measures to increase pressure on Moscow.
British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband also reiterated London’s backing for Kyiv during separate talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, reinforcing the UK government’s stated commitment to supporting Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.
According to a statement from 10 Downing Street, Burnham expressed solidarity with Ukraine as it faced the consequences of Russia’s most recent military strikes. The discussion also focused on sanctions imposed against Moscow and the possibility of introducing additional restrictions.
The British government said it remained determined to strengthen economic pressure on Russia, building on measures announced earlier in the week. It also indicated that London was prepared to pursue further steps aimed at limiting Russia’s capacity to continue its military campaign.
During the call, the UK urged Moscow to agree to an energy ceasefire that would halt attacks on energy facilities. Such an arrangement would seek to protect critical infrastructure and reduce the risk of further damage to essential services.
The statement also stressed that Ukrainian infrastructure and maritime trade in the Black Sea should remain outside the scope of attacks. Protecting these assets was presented as an important element of efforts to reduce the wider consequences of the conflict.
London further noted that an energy ceasefire could have beneficial effects on global markets, reflecting concerns about how attacks on energy infrastructure and disruptions to maritime commerce can affect international economic stability.
The conversations underline the UK’s continued diplomatic engagement with Ukrainian leadership, with sanctions, protection of infrastructure and the security of Black Sea trade remaining central issues in its approach to the conflict.
British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband also reiterated London’s backing for Kyiv during separate talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, reinforcing the UK government’s stated commitment to supporting Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.
According to a statement from 10 Downing Street, Burnham expressed solidarity with Ukraine as it faced the consequences of Russia’s most recent military strikes. The discussion also focused on sanctions imposed against Moscow and the possibility of introducing additional restrictions.
The British government said it remained determined to strengthen economic pressure on Russia, building on measures announced earlier in the week. It also indicated that London was prepared to pursue further steps aimed at limiting Russia’s capacity to continue its military campaign.
During the call, the UK urged Moscow to agree to an energy ceasefire that would halt attacks on energy facilities. Such an arrangement would seek to protect critical infrastructure and reduce the risk of further damage to essential services.
The statement also stressed that Ukrainian infrastructure and maritime trade in the Black Sea should remain outside the scope of attacks. Protecting these assets was presented as an important element of efforts to reduce the wider consequences of the conflict.
London further noted that an energy ceasefire could have beneficial effects on global markets, reflecting concerns about how attacks on energy infrastructure and disruptions to maritime commerce can affect international economic stability.
The conversations underline the UK’s continued diplomatic engagement with Ukrainian leadership, with sanctions, protection of infrastructure and the security of Black Sea trade remaining central issues in its approach to the conflict.
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