Palestinian Vice President Blames Israel for Election Delay
(MENAFN) Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh has rejected criticism from Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar over the postponement of Palestinian elections, arguing that Israeli actions created the obstacles that prevented the vote from taking place as previously scheduled.
Al-Sheikh accused Saar of presenting himself as a supporter of Palestinian democracy while criticizing President Mahmoud Abbas’ decision to delay the elections.
“Israel’s foreign minister now appears concerned about the future of democracy in Palestine after the legislative elections were postponed as a result of his crimes, measures, terror, and violence,” Al-Sheikh wrote on US social media platform X. “The one responsible for slaughtering our people every day now lectures us like a preacher.”
The exchange followed Saar’s accusations that Abbas was corrupt and had misled the international community over the reasons for postponing the elections. Saar also rejected Palestinian claims that Israeli policies and restrictions had obstructed the electoral process, describing those arguments as an attempt to avoid “responsibility and accountability.”
The disagreement highlights continuing tensions between Palestinian and Israeli officials over the political circumstances surrounding the delayed vote and the conditions required to hold elections across the Palestinian territories.
On Saturday, Abbas issued a presidential decree setting Sept. 11, 2027, as the new date for presidential and legislative elections. The announcement replaces an earlier schedule that had anticipated elections in November.
According to the available figures, approximately 2.97 million Palestinians are eligible to participate in the elections. The electorate includes around 1.59 million people in the occupied West Bank, 1.24 million in the Gaza Strip and 140,000 residents of occupied East Jerusalem.
The planned vote would mark a significant development in Palestinian electoral politics, as Palestinians have not held legislative elections since 2006. Hamas won a majority of seats in that election, shaping the political landscape in the years that followed.
The latest dispute underscores the competing explanations offered by Palestinian and Israeli officials over the delay, with Al-Sheikh attributing the postponement to Israeli actions and Saar rejecting that account. The new election date sets a future timetable, while questions surrounding the circumstances and implementation of the vote remain central to the political debate.
Al-Sheikh accused Saar of presenting himself as a supporter of Palestinian democracy while criticizing President Mahmoud Abbas’ decision to delay the elections.
“Israel’s foreign minister now appears concerned about the future of democracy in Palestine after the legislative elections were postponed as a result of his crimes, measures, terror, and violence,” Al-Sheikh wrote on US social media platform X. “The one responsible for slaughtering our people every day now lectures us like a preacher.”
The exchange followed Saar’s accusations that Abbas was corrupt and had misled the international community over the reasons for postponing the elections. Saar also rejected Palestinian claims that Israeli policies and restrictions had obstructed the electoral process, describing those arguments as an attempt to avoid “responsibility and accountability.”
The disagreement highlights continuing tensions between Palestinian and Israeli officials over the political circumstances surrounding the delayed vote and the conditions required to hold elections across the Palestinian territories.
On Saturday, Abbas issued a presidential decree setting Sept. 11, 2027, as the new date for presidential and legislative elections. The announcement replaces an earlier schedule that had anticipated elections in November.
According to the available figures, approximately 2.97 million Palestinians are eligible to participate in the elections. The electorate includes around 1.59 million people in the occupied West Bank, 1.24 million in the Gaza Strip and 140,000 residents of occupied East Jerusalem.
The planned vote would mark a significant development in Palestinian electoral politics, as Palestinians have not held legislative elections since 2006. Hamas won a majority of seats in that election, shaping the political landscape in the years that followed.
The latest dispute underscores the competing explanations offered by Palestinian and Israeli officials over the delay, with Al-Sheikh attributing the postponement to Israeli actions and Saar rejecting that account. The new election date sets a future timetable, while questions surrounding the circumstances and implementation of the vote remain central to the political debate.
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