US Justice Department Investigates TV Networks Over White House Coverage Boycott
(MENAFN) The US Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation into five major television networks after they temporarily withdrew from providing shared coverage of President Donald Trump’s public engagements, according to reports.
The investigation involves NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN and Fox News, which collectively participate in the White House television press pool. The networks take turns covering the president’s public appearances and trips, sharing footage and other reporting materials with participating news organizations.
The networks temporarily suspended their pool assignments last month after CNN, MS NOW and Politico were barred from the White House. Their decision to withdraw from the rotation prompted the Justice Department to examine whether the coordinated action violated federal competition laws.
A Justice Department official confirmed that the five broadcasters received “civil investigative demands” on Friday as part of the inquiry.
“Members of the television press pool have boycotted covering White House events. Group boycotts among commercial competitors can violate the Sherman Act,” said department spokeswoman Emily Covington.
“The Antitrust Division is simply investigating to determine whether these news organizations have violated the antitrust laws.”
The Sherman Act is a US federal law designed to prohibit certain anticompetitive practices. The investigation will determine whether the networks’ decision to suspend their participation in the press pool breached applicable antitrust rules.
Under the pool system, one designated broadcaster covers an event on behalf of the group and distributes materials, including video and audio recordings, to other participating outlets. The arrangement allows multiple news organizations to report on presidential activities without each requiring separate access to every event.
The White House did not immediately respond when asked to comment on the investigation.
ABC News said it had not yet received a formal notification from the Justice Department but expected one. NBC, CBS and CNN declined to comment, while Fox News did not respond to a request for comment.
The inquiry comes amid escalating tensions between the Trump administration and journalists covering the White House. In September, Trump accused reporters from CNN, MS NOW and Politico of spreading “FAKE NEWS” and barred the three outlets from White House grounds.
The affected organizations subsequently challenged the restrictions in court, with their legal efforts still ongoing.
The dispute intensified after CNN was removed from the television press pool rotation, prompting the other participating networks to temporarily withdraw from their assigned coverage duties. The Justice Department's investigation now places that collective response under scrutiny, raising questions about the relationship between competition law, media cooperation and journalists' access to presidential events.
The investigation involves NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN and Fox News, which collectively participate in the White House television press pool. The networks take turns covering the president’s public appearances and trips, sharing footage and other reporting materials with participating news organizations.
The networks temporarily suspended their pool assignments last month after CNN, MS NOW and Politico were barred from the White House. Their decision to withdraw from the rotation prompted the Justice Department to examine whether the coordinated action violated federal competition laws.
A Justice Department official confirmed that the five broadcasters received “civil investigative demands” on Friday as part of the inquiry.
“Members of the television press pool have boycotted covering White House events. Group boycotts among commercial competitors can violate the Sherman Act,” said department spokeswoman Emily Covington.
“The Antitrust Division is simply investigating to determine whether these news organizations have violated the antitrust laws.”
The Sherman Act is a US federal law designed to prohibit certain anticompetitive practices. The investigation will determine whether the networks’ decision to suspend their participation in the press pool breached applicable antitrust rules.
Under the pool system, one designated broadcaster covers an event on behalf of the group and distributes materials, including video and audio recordings, to other participating outlets. The arrangement allows multiple news organizations to report on presidential activities without each requiring separate access to every event.
The White House did not immediately respond when asked to comment on the investigation.
ABC News said it had not yet received a formal notification from the Justice Department but expected one. NBC, CBS and CNN declined to comment, while Fox News did not respond to a request for comment.
The inquiry comes amid escalating tensions between the Trump administration and journalists covering the White House. In September, Trump accused reporters from CNN, MS NOW and Politico of spreading “FAKE NEWS” and barred the three outlets from White House grounds.
The affected organizations subsequently challenged the restrictions in court, with their legal efforts still ongoing.
The dispute intensified after CNN was removed from the television press pool rotation, prompting the other participating networks to temporarily withdraw from their assigned coverage duties. The Justice Department's investigation now places that collective response under scrutiny, raising questions about the relationship between competition law, media cooperation and journalists' access to presidential events.
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