Kochi Flight Cancellations: 6 Gulf Flights Grounded After Houthi Attack In Saudi Arabia (Details)

Kochi: Airlines cancelled six Gulf-bound flights from Kochi Nedumbassery airport today because of the Houthi attack in Saudi Arabia. Air India Express and Akasa Air cancelled two flights each. Flynas and IndiGo cancelled one flight each. Akasa Air also cancelled three flights scheduled for October 12. CIAL authorities told passengers to check their flight status with the respective airlines before starting for the airport.

Flights cancelled today

Flynas XY 399/400 - Kochi-Riyadh-Kochi Air India Express IX 476 - Doha-Kochi Air India Express IX 475 - Kochi-Doha Akasa Air QP 523 - Kochi-Riyadh Akasa Air QP 550 - Kochi-Jeddah IndiGo 6E 1517

On Saturday, a major attack happened at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The attack killed 12 people and injured 309 others. The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) shared this information. The dead people include four Saudi citizens and two Bangladeshis. One person each from America, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, and Sudan also died in the attack.

Out of the 309 injured people, some are in critical condition. Doctors are treating them in different hospitals. Authorities are currently checking the damages caused by the attack. Many countries have strongly condemned this attack on Saudi Arabia. Earlier, on October 6 and 7, attackers targeted the King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport. GACA confirmed that three people died and 36 people got injured in those previous attacks.