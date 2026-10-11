Gaza Ceasefire Anniversary Highlights Unfulfilled Promises of Recovery
(MENAFN) One year after the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip came into effect, many of the commitments intended to shape the territory’s future remain unfulfilled, despite the return of all Israeli captives.
The agreement, which took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, was intended to establish a path toward an Israeli military withdrawal, increased humanitarian assistance, new governance arrangements and the reconstruction of Gaza. However, continued Israeli attacks, limited military withdrawal and delays in implementing the agreed measures have left much of the planned transition incomplete.
The withdrawal process has stalled and, in some areas, partly reversed, while arrangements for governing the territory remain unresolved. Large-scale reconstruction has also yet to begin, leaving residents without a clear timeline for rebuilding their homes and restoring essential infrastructure.
For Gaza’s approximately 2.1 million residents, the situation remains difficult. Most of the population is still displaced, with many people living in tents, damaged buildings or areas surrounded by rubble. The lack of substantial reconstruction has prolonged the challenges facing families whose homes and communities have been devastated by the conflict.
Palestinian authorities have described the continued attacks as an extension of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, which began on Oct. 8, 2023. Despite the ceasefire, ongoing military operations have continued to raise concerns about civilian safety and the prospects for lasting stability.
The agreement was reached through mediation efforts involving Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye and the United States. Its provisions outlined a phased Israeli withdrawal, expanded deliveries of humanitarian aid, the establishment of new governance arrangements and a reconstruction process intended to support Gaza’s recovery.
However, the gap between the agreement’s commitments and conditions on the ground remains significant. The return of all Israeli captives marked one major development under the ceasefire, but other central provisions have not been fully implemented.
The delayed withdrawal, incomplete governance framework and absence of large-scale rebuilding have left uncertainty over how Gaza will be administered and how displaced residents will be able to return to normal life.
As the ceasefire reaches its first anniversary, the territory continues to face the consequences of prolonged destruction and displacement. The implementation of the remaining commitments, particularly those concerning security, humanitarian assistance, governance and reconstruction, remains central to determining whether the agreement can deliver meaningful improvements for Gaza’s population.
The agreement, which took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, was intended to establish a path toward an Israeli military withdrawal, increased humanitarian assistance, new governance arrangements and the reconstruction of Gaza. However, continued Israeli attacks, limited military withdrawal and delays in implementing the agreed measures have left much of the planned transition incomplete.
The withdrawal process has stalled and, in some areas, partly reversed, while arrangements for governing the territory remain unresolved. Large-scale reconstruction has also yet to begin, leaving residents without a clear timeline for rebuilding their homes and restoring essential infrastructure.
For Gaza’s approximately 2.1 million residents, the situation remains difficult. Most of the population is still displaced, with many people living in tents, damaged buildings or areas surrounded by rubble. The lack of substantial reconstruction has prolonged the challenges facing families whose homes and communities have been devastated by the conflict.
Palestinian authorities have described the continued attacks as an extension of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, which began on Oct. 8, 2023. Despite the ceasefire, ongoing military operations have continued to raise concerns about civilian safety and the prospects for lasting stability.
The agreement was reached through mediation efforts involving Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye and the United States. Its provisions outlined a phased Israeli withdrawal, expanded deliveries of humanitarian aid, the establishment of new governance arrangements and a reconstruction process intended to support Gaza’s recovery.
However, the gap between the agreement’s commitments and conditions on the ground remains significant. The return of all Israeli captives marked one major development under the ceasefire, but other central provisions have not been fully implemented.
The delayed withdrawal, incomplete governance framework and absence of large-scale rebuilding have left uncertainty over how Gaza will be administered and how displaced residents will be able to return to normal life.
As the ceasefire reaches its first anniversary, the territory continues to face the consequences of prolonged destruction and displacement. The implementation of the remaining commitments, particularly those concerning security, humanitarian assistance, governance and reconstruction, remains central to determining whether the agreement can deliver meaningful improvements for Gaza’s population.
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