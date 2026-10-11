US Forces Disable Cargo Ship Amid Iran Naval Blockade
(MENAFN) US forces struck and disabled a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman on Saturday after its crew allegedly failed to comply with repeated warnings and attempted to cross the US naval blockade imposed on Iranian ports, according to the US military.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said a fighter jet targeted the rear section of the Panama-flagged M/V Ocean Molica, also known as the Arika Sun, disabling the vessel's propulsion system. No injuries among the crew were reported.
The military said the ship had previously departed an Iranian port and was traveling through regional waters when US forces intercepted it. The strike took place as Washington continued enforcing restrictions on maritime traffic linked to Iran.
The United States resumed its naval blockade of Iranian ports on July 14, two days after Tehran announced that it had again closed the strategic waterway following the resumption of US attacks on July 8.
CENTCOM said its forces had disabled four commercial vessels and turned away 135 ships during three months of enforcement. The command also reported destroying 10 tankers allegedly connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) oil transportation network over the same period.
Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported Sunday that a tanker caught fire after being hit on its port side by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz. The crew was reported safe, although further details about the vessel and the circumstances of the incident were not immediately available.
The IRGC said late Saturday that an oil supertanker had struck a naval mine and exploded while attempting to leave the strait through a route it described as unauthorized.
It remained unclear whether the tanker mentioned by UKMTO was the same vessel described by the IRGC. There was also no immediate confirmation of any connection between either reported incident and the US strike on the Ocean Molica.
CENTCOM urged commercial shipping operators to follow blockade instructions and remain alert to maritime warnings. It also called on crews operating in the Gulf of Oman and areas near the Strait of Hormuz to monitor official notices and maintain communication with US naval forces.
Tehran, meanwhile, has warned that vessels could face targeting if they use routes outside those designated by Iranian authorities or attempt to pass through the strait without permission. The competing restrictions and warnings have added to uncertainty for commercial shipping in one of the region's most strategically important maritime corridors.
The latest incidents come amid a wider conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Washington and Tel Aviv launched their war against Iran on Feb. 28, with Tehran reporting more than 3,000 deaths. Iran responded with attacks that killed Americans and Israelis before a ceasefire was reached in April.
The United States later conducted additional strikes against Iranian sites as negotiations between Washington and Tehran remained stalled, despite the signing of a framework agreement in June.
Efforts to reach a broader settlement have continued to face obstacles, particularly over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway remains a central point of dispute, with conflicting maritime restrictions and military operations posing continuing risks to commercial vessels and regional shipping.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said a fighter jet targeted the rear section of the Panama-flagged M/V Ocean Molica, also known as the Arika Sun, disabling the vessel's propulsion system. No injuries among the crew were reported.
The military said the ship had previously departed an Iranian port and was traveling through regional waters when US forces intercepted it. The strike took place as Washington continued enforcing restrictions on maritime traffic linked to Iran.
The United States resumed its naval blockade of Iranian ports on July 14, two days after Tehran announced that it had again closed the strategic waterway following the resumption of US attacks on July 8.
CENTCOM said its forces had disabled four commercial vessels and turned away 135 ships during three months of enforcement. The command also reported destroying 10 tankers allegedly connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) oil transportation network over the same period.
Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported Sunday that a tanker caught fire after being hit on its port side by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz. The crew was reported safe, although further details about the vessel and the circumstances of the incident were not immediately available.
The IRGC said late Saturday that an oil supertanker had struck a naval mine and exploded while attempting to leave the strait through a route it described as unauthorized.
It remained unclear whether the tanker mentioned by UKMTO was the same vessel described by the IRGC. There was also no immediate confirmation of any connection between either reported incident and the US strike on the Ocean Molica.
CENTCOM urged commercial shipping operators to follow blockade instructions and remain alert to maritime warnings. It also called on crews operating in the Gulf of Oman and areas near the Strait of Hormuz to monitor official notices and maintain communication with US naval forces.
Tehran, meanwhile, has warned that vessels could face targeting if they use routes outside those designated by Iranian authorities or attempt to pass through the strait without permission. The competing restrictions and warnings have added to uncertainty for commercial shipping in one of the region's most strategically important maritime corridors.
The latest incidents come amid a wider conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Washington and Tel Aviv launched their war against Iran on Feb. 28, with Tehran reporting more than 3,000 deaths. Iran responded with attacks that killed Americans and Israelis before a ceasefire was reached in April.
The United States later conducted additional strikes against Iranian sites as negotiations between Washington and Tehran remained stalled, despite the signing of a framework agreement in June.
Efforts to reach a broader settlement have continued to face obstacles, particularly over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway remains a central point of dispute, with conflicting maritime restrictions and military operations posing continuing risks to commercial vessels and regional shipping.
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