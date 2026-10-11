Bangladesh Condemns Deadly Houthi Attack on Riyadh Airport
(MENAFN) Bangladesh on Sunday strongly denounced a deadly Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia, expressing solidarity with Riyadh following an incident that reportedly killed at least 12 people and injured 309 others.
In an official statement, Bangladesh said it “strongly and unequivocally” condemned Saturday’s attack on the airport in the Saudi capital and reaffirmed its support for the kingdom amid a series of recent cross-border strikes.
According to Saudi civil aviation authorities, those killed included four Saudi nationals, two Bangladeshi citizens and one person each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.
“Attacks endangering civilian lives and targeting civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and must cease immediately,” the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry statement said.
Dhaka also urged an end to the fighting and called for greater protection of civilians and essential infrastructure. The ministry stressed the need for diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis, calling for an “immediate cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and a peaceful resolution of the ongoing crisis through dialogue and diplomacy, in the interest of regional peace, security and stability.”
Bangladesh's diplomatic mission in Riyadh is communicating with Saudi authorities to obtain further information about Bangladeshi nationals who were killed or injured. The ministry said these contacts are intended to help establish details of those affected and arrange the necessary assistance.
The incident has also disrupted air travel between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia. The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh reported that five flights departing from Dhaka had been canceled by Sunday morning following the closure of Riyadh airport.
Airport operations were temporarily suspended after the attack as officials assessed the damage and checked whether the facilities remained safe for use, according to the Bangladeshi aviation authority.
The attack occurred amid heightened regional tensions following a series of Houthi missile and drone strikes targeting Saudi airports and other facilities in recent days. The latest incident has raised further concerns over civilian safety, aviation operations and the wider impact of the escalating violence.
In an official statement, Bangladesh said it “strongly and unequivocally” condemned Saturday’s attack on the airport in the Saudi capital and reaffirmed its support for the kingdom amid a series of recent cross-border strikes.
According to Saudi civil aviation authorities, those killed included four Saudi nationals, two Bangladeshi citizens and one person each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.
“Attacks endangering civilian lives and targeting civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and must cease immediately,” the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry statement said.
Dhaka also urged an end to the fighting and called for greater protection of civilians and essential infrastructure. The ministry stressed the need for diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis, calling for an “immediate cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and a peaceful resolution of the ongoing crisis through dialogue and diplomacy, in the interest of regional peace, security and stability.”
Bangladesh's diplomatic mission in Riyadh is communicating with Saudi authorities to obtain further information about Bangladeshi nationals who were killed or injured. The ministry said these contacts are intended to help establish details of those affected and arrange the necessary assistance.
The incident has also disrupted air travel between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia. The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh reported that five flights departing from Dhaka had been canceled by Sunday morning following the closure of Riyadh airport.
Airport operations were temporarily suspended after the attack as officials assessed the damage and checked whether the facilities remained safe for use, according to the Bangladeshi aviation authority.
The attack occurred amid heightened regional tensions following a series of Houthi missile and drone strikes targeting Saudi airports and other facilities in recent days. The latest incident has raised further concerns over civilian safety, aviation operations and the wider impact of the escalating violence.
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