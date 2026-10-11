All Indian Crew Members Rescued After Vessel Incident Off UAE Coast
(MENAFN) All 22 Indian crew members aboard the vessel MT GEM No. 2 have been rescued and are safe following an incident off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, according to India’s Consulate General in Dubai.
The consulate announced Sunday that the incident occurred near the coast of Ras Al Khaimah, with all crew members subsequently brought to safety.
"The Consulate has learnt of an incident involving vessel MT GEM No. 2 off Ras Al Khaimah coast, that had 22 Indian crew members on board.
"All crew members have been rescued and are safe," the consulate said in a statement published on X.
The diplomatic mission said it was coordinating with UAE authorities to follow up on the situation and ensure that the Indian seafarers receive the necessary support and assistance.
Despite confirming the successful rescue, officials have not provided further information about the nature of the incident, the circumstances surrounding the vessel or whether any damage occurred.
The consulate's announcement confirmed that all 22 people aboard had been accounted for and were safe, while coordination between Indian and Emirati officials continued.
The consulate announced Sunday that the incident occurred near the coast of Ras Al Khaimah, with all crew members subsequently brought to safety.
"The Consulate has learnt of an incident involving vessel MT GEM No. 2 off Ras Al Khaimah coast, that had 22 Indian crew members on board.
"All crew members have been rescued and are safe," the consulate said in a statement published on X.
The diplomatic mission said it was coordinating with UAE authorities to follow up on the situation and ensure that the Indian seafarers receive the necessary support and assistance.
Despite confirming the successful rescue, officials have not provided further information about the nature of the incident, the circumstances surrounding the vessel or whether any damage occurred.
The consulate's announcement confirmed that all 22 people aboard had been accounted for and were safe, while coordination between Indian and Emirati officials continued.
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