Join us for a touching holiday tradition as the Helper Cemetery is illuminated with hundreds of glowing luminaries. This peaceful evening offers a time for reflection and remembrance while honoring loved ones during the holiday season.

Experience the quiet beauty and heartfelt spirit of Utah's Christmas Town. ✨

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Christmas Town Luminary Memorial News Provided By October 11, 2026, 07:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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