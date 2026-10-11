Join us in the heart of Helper for a weekend full of holiday cheer at the 36th Annual Christmas Town Festival! Enjoy a cozy chili dinner each night from 4:00–7:00 p.m., then bundle up for the beloved Light Parade at 7:00 p.m. - with a spectacular fireworks show immediately following Saturday's parade!

While you're there, don't miss the silent raffle, bake sale, and this year's commemorative Christmas ornaments (limited supply available!). Ornaments will also be available for purchase soon at the Helper City Offices - stay tuned for details!

✨ It's the most wonderful time of the year in Utah's Christmas Town - come celebrate the magic of the season with us!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

37th Annual Helper Utah's Christmas Town Festival News Provided By October 11, 2026, 07:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.