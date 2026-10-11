Put on your favorite Christmas PJs and join us for one of the sweetest traditions of Helper Utah's Christmas Town -Breakfast with Santa!

Bring the whole family and enjoy a delicious breakfast, plenty of holiday cheer, and a special opportunity to visit with Santa himself.

Breakfast with Santa is one of the annual fundraisers that helps support Utah's Christmas Town celebration and keeps these beloved holiday traditions going year after year.

While you're there, you can also purchase raffle tickets for the Christmas Town drawing and pick up this year's commemorative Utah's Christmas Town ornament.

Come hungry, wear your Christmas PJs, and make some holiday memories with us!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Helper Utah's Christmas Town Breakfast with Santa Pajama Party News Provided By October 11, 2026, 07:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.