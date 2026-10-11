FIR Filed Against Imran Khan & Others After Being Detained At The August Kranti Maidan Protest

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Mumbai Police have registered an FIR at the Gamdevi Police Station against actor Imran Khan and others detained in connection with a protest at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai, in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Mumbai Police shared that the FIR has been registered under Sections 223 (disobedience to an order), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 189(3) and 189(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police personnel themselves were the complainants.

According to the police, more than 400 people were detained in Mumbai during the demonstration.

After being detained on Saturday, Imran uploaded a picture of himself from inside the police van, along with a hilarious caption that went,“Apparently I'm going for a drive.”

A video also went viral where Imran was heard saying 'Jai Hind' to the police.

In another clip, he spoke about his detention, saying, "I honestly don't know why I have been brought here. They picked all of us from the streets and asked us to sit in the vans."

Imran further revealed that he and the others were driven around in the police van for approximately two hours before their release.

Before entering the van, the 'Delhi Belly' actor also shared that he did not have any specific demands but had come simply as a citizen of Mumbai.

"Sir, I don't have any demands. I don't have any status to demand anything from people. Nor am I a part of any organization, so I don't speak as a representative," he shared.

Imran's girlfriend, Lekha Washington, and cousin, Zayn Marie Khan, were also detained from the August Kranti Maidan along with him.

Both Lekha and Zayn also shared constant updates from the police van on their social media handles.