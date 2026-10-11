Rejected By People In Bengal, Mamata Banerjee In Delhi To Keep Herself Relevant: Dilip Ghosh

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 11 (IANS) After being rejected by the people of West Bengal, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is currently in New Delhi with a herculean attempt to keep herself relevant in national politics, said state Panchayat Affairs and Rural Development Minister and BJP's former national vice-president, Dilip Ghosh, on Sunday.

Ghosh, also the BJP's former state president, ridiculed her, claiming she would now go to neighbouring Bangladesh and join any movement there to keep herself more relevant.

“She and her party, Trinamool Congress, have been completely rejected by the people of West Bengal. The combined vote share of the two factions of Trinamool Congress in the recently concluded bypolls to two Assembly constituencies in West Bengal has been less than three per cent. Trinamool Congress is non-existent in West Bengal. So, she has gone to New Delhi to keep herself relevant in the media. She should now go to neighbouring Bangladesh and join any movement there to keep herself more relevant. But still her party will never benefit,” said Ghosh while speaking to the media persons.

Ghosh also launched a scathing attack against the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s ongoing protest in New Delhi over the demand for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, which Mamata Banerjee has been supporting.

“There is foreign funding behind this movement. A conspiracy by the anti-national forces is behind this movement. The government has done the right thing in taking action in the larger interest of the country and its people,” said Ghosh.

Ghosh is not the first state BJP leader from West Bengal to ridicule Mamata Banerjee over her eagerness to be a part of the CJP movement.

On Saturday, BJP's current state president in West Bengal and the party's Rajya Sabha member, Samik Bhattacharya, without directly naming Congress and the Trinamool Congress faction led by Mamata Banerjee, said that a“half-dead” political force had joined hands with a“dead” force to stay relevant over the CJP movement.

“On the occasion of Mahalaya today, the former West Bengal Chief Minister has gone to New Delhi instead of staying in the state. We want her to stay here during this festivity time and visit various puja pandals. We want to see her doing that. Where have all the big Trinamool Congress leaders gone?” Bhattacharya asked on Saturday.