Fit India Cycle Event In Varanasi Promotes Fitness, Drug-Free India

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday highlighted the benefits of cycling for physical fitness, pollution control and fuel conservation while participating in the Fit India Sundays on Cycle (SoC) programme at Namo Ghat in Varanasi.

Reinforcing the message of fitness, youth empowerment and a drug-free India, the 94th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle was organised in Varanasi on Sunday along the route from Namo Ghat to Diksha Mandap, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University from 6:00 AM onwards. Centred on the theme“Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat,” the initiative brought together young people, fitness enthusiasts, citizens and sporting icons to promote an active lifestyle and encourage youth to stay away from substance abuse, as per a press release from the Union Sports Ministry.

Minister Highlights Cycling's Multifaceted Benefits

Speaking to reporters, Mansukh Mandaviya said cycling promotes fitness, helps reduce pollution and fuel consumption, conserves foreign exchange reserves and can ease traffic congestion.

"Today, MY Bharat volunteers have organized a 'Sunday on Cycles' event at Varanasi's Namo Ghat. Cycling is key to fitness and an excellent form of exercise. It also offers a solution to pollution; it saves fuel and conserves the nation's foreign exchange reserves. Furthermore, cycling can help alleviate traffic congestion," he said.

Promoting a Healthier, Drug-Free India

The event brought together citizens, young people, fitness enthusiasts and members of the sporting community to promote cycling as a simple, accessible and sustainable way to embrace an active lifestyle. Through collective participation, the initiative aims to strengthen the message that fitness is a daily commitment and that sports and physical activity can play a vital role in building a healthier, stronger and drug-free India.

Notably, the campaign aligns with the broader vision of building a Fit India and a drug-free society, encouraging citizens to make cycling, walking and other forms of physical activity part of their daily routines. It also reinforces the message that the fight against substance abuse requires collective action, with families, communities, educational institutions and sporting icons playing an important role in guiding young people towards positive choices.

With Varanasi joining the 94th edition of Sundays on Cycle, the event carries forward the spirit of collective fitness, youth participation and sporting excellence-bringing people together around one shared purpose: a healthier, fitter and drug-free India.

Nationwide Initiative and Organization

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Raahgiri Foundation and MY Bharat.

The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs).

Over 6,000 NAMO Fit India Clubs also organise the cycling initiative nationwide every week. (ANI)

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