Navratri 2026: Amit Shah, S Jaishankar Wish For Peace, Prosperity

Political Leaders Extend Navratri Greetings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Navratri and wished them happiness, prosperity and renewed energy. He said that the worship of the nine forms of the Goddess teaches people the values of strength, restraint and service.

In a post on X, Shah wrote,“Heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on the sacred festival of Navratri, symbolising power and devotion.” शक्ति और भक्ति के पावन पर्व नवरात्रि की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। माँ के नौ स्वरूपों की यह आराधना हमें शक्ति, संयम और सेवा का संदेश देती है। जगतजननी माँ भगवती सभी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और नवऊर्जा का संचार करें। जय माता दी! - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 11, 2026

“This worship of the nine forms of the Mother imparts to us the message of strength, restraint, and service. May the Creator of the Universe, Mother Bhagwati, infuse happiness, prosperity, and renewed energy into everyone's lives. Jai Mata Di!” the post read.

Further, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also wished everyone on the festival and expressed hope that it would bring peace, joy and prosperity into people's lives.“Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. Pray that this festival blesses everyone with peace, joy and prosperity. Heartfelt wishes to all on Navratri. May this festival bring peace, joy, and prosperity to everyone's lives,” EAM wrote in a post on X.

ॐ दुं दुर्गायै नमः॥ Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. Pray that this festival blesses everyone with peace, joy and prosperity. सभी को नवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। मेरी प्रार्थना है कि यह त्योहार सभी के जीवन में शांति, आनंद और समृद्धि प्रदान करे। - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 11, 2026

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal extended greetings to people and prayed for the removal of people's sufferings and the victory of dharma over adharma.“Heartfelt greetings to all on the auspicious festival of Shardiya Navratri. I pray to Mata Rani that she removes the sufferings of all countrymen and destroys adharma to establish dharma. Jai Mata Di” Kejriwal said.

आप सभी को शारदीय नवरात्रि के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। माता रानी से प्रार्थना है कि वे सभी देशवासियों के कष्टों को दूर करें और अधर्म का नाश कर धर्म की स्थापना करें। जय माता दी - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 11, 2026

About Shardiya Navratri

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances. Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere. (ANI)

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