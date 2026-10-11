Viral Video: 6 Bhaturas Put Through Sugarcane Juice Machine, Glass Full Of Oil Leaves Internet Stunned (WATCH)

Online people are talking about a video that shows six bhaturas being put through a machine that makes sugarcane juice. The video shows how oil is pushed out of the fried breads as they go through the machine, filling a glass all the way to the top. The video, posted on Instagram by Acharya Manish, highlights concerns about the consumption of deep-fried foods and their potential impact on health. The striking demonstration has sparked a conversation about eating habits, with the machine operator's reaction adding another memorable moment to the clip.

Six bhaturas are put through a sugarcane juice machine in the video to show how much oil can be taken out of them. Oil runs out of the machine and into a glass as it pushes the fried breads. The glass is full to the top by the end of the show.

Acharya Manish advises that eating too much greasy food can have major health implications, including heart attacks, renal and liver difficulties, PCOD, and other disorders. However, the demonstration does not prove that bhaturas directly cause these disorders.

The video prompted viewers to consider the oil content of fried foods and the need of eating mindfully. One person commented, "This is a wake-up call for anyone who consumes fried food on a daily basis. We definitely need to pay greater attention to what we put into our bodies.

Another said, "Bhaturas are delicious, but seeing this much oil come out is definitely enough to make you think twice before eating them every day."

The video also captures the reaction of the vendor whose sugarcane juice machine is used for the experiment. After watching oil being extracted from the six bhaturas and seeing the glass fill up, he says he will never eat bhaturas again.

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His reaction became another talking point, with one user saying, "The man has seen the truth and made his decision. That glass of oil would put anyone off bhaturas for a while."

Another viewer wrote, "You don't have to stop eating everything you enjoy, but moderation is important. Eating fried food occasionally is one thing, making it a daily habit is another."

A controversy that has been going on for quite some time regarding famous fried meals and better eating habits has been brought to light by the video. The amount of oil that was collected does not indicate how much the body absorbs, nor does it prove that bhaturas directly cause certain ailments. However, the presentation does make for a compelling sight. Both moderation and maintaining a balanced diet continue to be key factors.