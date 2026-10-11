Viral Video: Meet Nishant Kerketta A Jharkhand Farmer Whose Fashion Reel Has Clocked 1.14 Crore Views

A regular farmer working in the fields turns into a stylish fashion model in seconds! Nishant Kerketta from Jharkhand is currently grabbing all the attention on social media with his fashion reels. He blends rural life with high fashion, and people are absolutely loving it. One of his reels just crossed 1.14 crore views, making his style a massive talking point on the internet.

The ultimate farmer makeover!

Nishant hails from Agharma village in Jharkhand's Simdega district. He is a farmer and a fitness enthusiast. He does not use expensive studios or professional setups. Instead, he uses his own farm, village houses, roads, trees, and riverbanks as his runway. In his viral reel, you can see him walking barefoot through a muddy field holding a sowing basket. He wears simple grey shorts initially. Then, this regular farmer completely transforms. He steps out in a powder blue shirt, wide-leg trousers, sunglasses, and a gold watch, looking incredibly stylish. After that, he shows off different looks, including a white shirt with a striped tie, jeans, a black overcoat, and a blazer. The video finally ends with a casual look featuring jeans and a loose shirt.

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Netizens call him the 'Aura Farmer'

Netizens are calling him the 'Aura Farmer'. He is totally breaking the stereotype that village youth cannot dress well. Another reel of his also gained massive attention. In that video, he wears a white shirt, light blue denim, a printed tie, boots, and a long coat. Nishant's signature style includes oversized shirts, loose trousers, long coats, and classic colors like white, black, grey, and faded denim. His unexpected makeovers straight from a rural backdrop earned him this famous 'Aura Farmer' nickname among fans.

Bollywood stars join the fan club

Bollywood celebrities are also noticing his talent. Nishant currently has over 41,000 followers on Instagram. Actress Bhumi Pednekar commented 'Kya baat hai' on his post. Shibani Dandekar and Anusha Dandekar also praised his fashion sense. Nishant perfectly mixes farming, fitness, and fashion in his videos. He proves that true style does not care about city or village boundaries.