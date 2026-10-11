Health Authorities Monitor Rising Mpox Cases In Hong Kong

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

New cases of mpox have been reported in Hong Kong, according to local health authorities.

Since August, 21 new infections have been recorded, accounting for 70 percent of all cases reported in 2026.

"Since 2022, a total of 114 mpox cases have been identified in Hong Kong. All patients have been male. Thirty cases have been recorded so far this year," the statement said.

In response to the significant rise in infections, targeted prevention and control measures are being implemented through a multi-pronged approach. The number of vaccinations administered has also been increasing.

Medical experts have urged the public to remain vigilant and take precautions to help prevent further spread of the disease.

Mpox is a rare viral disease that occurs mainly in remote areas of Central and West Africa, particularly those near tropical rainforests. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the virus can spread to humans from wild animals, including rodents and primates, while human-to-human transmission has historically been limited.

The case fatality rate during mpox outbreaks has generally ranged from 1% to 10%, with most deaths occurring among younger age groups.

Image: Dado Ruvic / Reuters