Six Years Pass Since Fourth Terrorist Act Committed By Armenia In Ganja

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Today marks six years since Armenia's fourth deadly missile attack on Ganja. At around 2:00 a.m. on October 11, 2020, the city center came under a ballistic missile attack by the enemy. As a result of the fourth missile strike on Ganja, 10 civilians were killed and more than 40 people were injured.

Armenia's military and political leadership pursued a policy of terror against civilians, deliberately and grossly violating the Geneva Conventions, the conventions of the United Nations and The Hague, UNESCO decisions, and the resolutions of other international and regional organizations, as well as its own obligations. However, Armenia continued its policy of terror against the civilian population, disregarding all these conventions, decisions, and obligations.

Ganja was attacked a total of five times with missiles and heavy artillery. As a result, 26 people were killed and 175 were injured, while civilian infrastructure facilities and vehicles across the city suffered extensive damage.

In total, during the Patriotic War, which began on September 2020 and lasted 44 days, 93 civilians (including 54 men, 27 women and 12 children) were killed and 444 people (including 268 men, 109 women and 67 children) were injured as a result of the military aggression carried out by the Armed Forces and illegal armed formations of Armenia targeting civilian settlements.

It should be noted that Arayik Harutyunyan, who was accused of committing these acts of terror against the civilian population of Ganja during the Second Karabakh War and who had referred to himself as the "president" of the separatists in Karabakh, was detained by Azerbaijan's State Security Service and brought to Baku.