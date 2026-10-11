War Update: 221 Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day, Fiercest Fighting In Pokrovsk And Huliaipole Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its update as of 8:00 on October 11.

The enemy launched one missile strike and 73 airstrikes, dropping 255 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces deployed 8,444 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,553 attacks on settlements and Ukrainian military positions, including 45 using multiple rocket launchers.

Russian artillery shelled multiple settlements in Ukraine's Chernihiv region.

Ukraine's Defense Forces aviation struck one Russian UAV command post.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian assault attempts. Russian troops launched four airstrikes using 11 guided aerial bombs and carried out 171 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled 10 Russian attacks. Russian forces attempted to advance near Starytsia, Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory, as well as toward Radkivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces made one attempt to improve their positions by launching an assault near Nova Kruhliakivka.

Attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses were repelled in the Lyman sector, where Russian troops launched 10 attacks near Nadiia, Novoiehorivka, Novoselivka, Lyman and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces launched six attacks near Ozerne and Kryva Luka, as well as toward Pyskunivka and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy conducted no assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 18 Russian attacks were recorded. The enemy conducted offensive operations near Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Toretske and Vilne, as well as toward Mykolaipillia, Raiske and Pryiut.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops launched 25 attacks, attempting to advance near Svitlе, Molodetske and Novomykolaivka, as well as toward Dobropillia, Novohryshyne and Serhiivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defensive positions 21 times, attempting to advance near Rybne, Verkhnia Tersa, Hirke, Huliaipilske and Mala Tokmachka, as well as toward Kosivtseve, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka and Kopani.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack.

No signs of Russian forces forming offensive groupings were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

Ukrainian paratroopersRussian convoy in Svatove

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's total combat losses since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, through October 11, 2026, are estimated at approximately 1,552,840 personnel, including 1,930 over the past day.

Photo: AFU General Staff