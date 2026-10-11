Dubai Trials New Transport System With Driverless Pods Running On Dedicated Tracks
The Dubai Glydways automated transit system is designed to provide on-demand transport, allowing passengers to travel directly between departure and arrival points. It is also aimed at improving first- and last-mile connectivity across the emirate.Recommended For You
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), marked the start of the trial by taking a five-minute ride in one of the autonomous vehicles along a designated route at Bluewaters.
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