Dubai Trials New Transport System With Driverless Pods Running On Dedicated Tracks

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai has launched a four-week trial of a new driverless electric transport system at Bluewaters, using artificial intelligence-powered pods that operate along dedicated routes.

The Dubai Glydways automated transit system is designed to provide on-demand transport, allowing passengers to travel directly between departure and arrival points. It is also aimed at improving first- and last-mile connectivity across the emirate.

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Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), marked the start of the trial by taking a five-minute ride in one of the autonomous vehicles along a designated route at Bluewaters.

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