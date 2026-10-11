Hyundai Motor Company launches She Drives the World in Saudi Arabia as new research reveals gaps in women’s health and mobility
(MENAFN- OMC) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – October 8, 2026 – Hyundai Motor Company today announced the launch of She Drives the World, a campaign focused on health, wellbeing and mobility of women in Saudi Arabia.
Launching during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the campaign will begin with a partnership between Hyundai Motor Company and Saudi German Health to encourage greater awareness around breast cancer screening and provide 600 complimentary mammograms to women aged 40 and above.
The initiative comes as new research conducted by YouGov, commissioned Hyundai Motor Company, highlights the evolving role women play in their own health, lifestyles and mobility decisions in the Kingdom.
Among 413 women surveyed in Saudi, only 17% said they had undergone breast cancer screening, such as a mammogram or clinical exam, during the past 12 months, while a further 35% said they plan to undergo screening.
The research also points to the increasingly central role women play in mobility and household decision-making. More than two-thirds (68%) of women surveyed said they currently drive either regularly or occasionally, while 83% said they either make the final decision themselves when choosing a vehicle for themselves or their household, or are equally involved in that decision.
At the same time, mobility is becoming increasingly personal. Nearly nine in ten women surveyed (88%) said it is important that their car reflects their personality and lifestyle.
These findings form the foundation of She Drives the World, built around a simple idea: women drive the world around them, through the decisions they make, the people they support and the communities they shape. Inspired by Hyundai’s global vision of Progress for Humanity, the campaign will translate that belief into a series of partnerships, activations and experiences designed around women’s lives in Saudi Arabia.
Shireen El Kara, Marketing Manager, Hyundai Motor Company, said: " Women in Saudi Arabia are playing an increasingly influential role in shaping their families, workplaces, communities and the future of mobility. She Drives the World is about recognizing that influence while finding meaningful ways for Hyundai to support women beyond the road.
“Our research also reminds us that while women spend so much of their time making decisions and caring for the people around them, prioritizing their own wellbeing is just as important. That is why we are beginning this campaign with health and, together with Saudi German Health, helping make breast cancer screening more accessible to women.”
As part of the first phase, Hyundai Motor Company and Saudi German Health will host a joint activation in Riyadh and Jeddah, for women aged 40 and over can visit the stand to register for one of 600 free mammograms, to be carried out at Saudi German Health. Visitors can also attend VIP panel sessions where the hospital's specialists and breast cancer survivors speak openly about prevention, detection and recovery. Throughout the activation, conversations, entertainment and experiences will welcome women and their families.
The health initiative marks the beginning of the wider She Drives the World campaign. Over three months, Hyundai will introduce dedicated wellbeing and mobility phases, supported by new partnerships, activations and experiences designed around the changing lifestyles and priorities of women in Saudi Arabia.
Through She Drives the World, Hyundai aims to build a platform that extends beyond automotive mobility, recognising the role women play as drivers, consumers, decision-makers and contributors to the Kingdom’s continued transformation.
The campaign reflects Hyundai's long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia and supports the quality-of-life ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.
Launching during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the campaign will begin with a partnership between Hyundai Motor Company and Saudi German Health to encourage greater awareness around breast cancer screening and provide 600 complimentary mammograms to women aged 40 and above.
The initiative comes as new research conducted by YouGov, commissioned Hyundai Motor Company, highlights the evolving role women play in their own health, lifestyles and mobility decisions in the Kingdom.
Among 413 women surveyed in Saudi, only 17% said they had undergone breast cancer screening, such as a mammogram or clinical exam, during the past 12 months, while a further 35% said they plan to undergo screening.
The research also points to the increasingly central role women play in mobility and household decision-making. More than two-thirds (68%) of women surveyed said they currently drive either regularly or occasionally, while 83% said they either make the final decision themselves when choosing a vehicle for themselves or their household, or are equally involved in that decision.
At the same time, mobility is becoming increasingly personal. Nearly nine in ten women surveyed (88%) said it is important that their car reflects their personality and lifestyle.
These findings form the foundation of She Drives the World, built around a simple idea: women drive the world around them, through the decisions they make, the people they support and the communities they shape. Inspired by Hyundai’s global vision of Progress for Humanity, the campaign will translate that belief into a series of partnerships, activations and experiences designed around women’s lives in Saudi Arabia.
Shireen El Kara, Marketing Manager, Hyundai Motor Company, said: " Women in Saudi Arabia are playing an increasingly influential role in shaping their families, workplaces, communities and the future of mobility. She Drives the World is about recognizing that influence while finding meaningful ways for Hyundai to support women beyond the road.
“Our research also reminds us that while women spend so much of their time making decisions and caring for the people around them, prioritizing their own wellbeing is just as important. That is why we are beginning this campaign with health and, together with Saudi German Health, helping make breast cancer screening more accessible to women.”
As part of the first phase, Hyundai Motor Company and Saudi German Health will host a joint activation in Riyadh and Jeddah, for women aged 40 and over can visit the stand to register for one of 600 free mammograms, to be carried out at Saudi German Health. Visitors can also attend VIP panel sessions where the hospital's specialists and breast cancer survivors speak openly about prevention, detection and recovery. Throughout the activation, conversations, entertainment and experiences will welcome women and their families.
The health initiative marks the beginning of the wider She Drives the World campaign. Over three months, Hyundai will introduce dedicated wellbeing and mobility phases, supported by new partnerships, activations and experiences designed around the changing lifestyles and priorities of women in Saudi Arabia.
Through She Drives the World, Hyundai aims to build a platform that extends beyond automotive mobility, recognising the role women play as drivers, consumers, decision-makers and contributors to the Kingdom’s continued transformation.
The campaign reflects Hyundai's long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia and supports the quality-of-life ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.
OMC
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