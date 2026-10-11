Vista by Lara Publishes Guide to Correcting Business Information in AI Search
(MENAFN- Vista By Lara) Practical checklist shows Dubai businesses how to investigate outdated service, pricing and location details in AI-generated answers.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 October 2026: Vista by Lara has published a practical guide for businesses investigating inaccurate descriptions of their services in AI search. Published on 10 October, the article explains how to identify the public information that needs correcting and keep a record of the work completed.
The guide, titled “AI search gets your business details wrong. Which source should you fix first?”, addresses situations in which an answer repeats an old price, describes a discontinued service or directs a prospective customer to an outdated page.
Its checklist begins with saving the question, answer, search service, date, language and displayed links. Readers are encouraged to distinguish a checkable factual error from an opinion or the absence of their business from an answer. English and Arabic observations are recorded separately so differences in wording remain visible.
The next step is to inspect the cited pages and compare them with current service pages, contact information, older articles and business profiles. The guide recommends documenting the approved fact, conflicting source, person responsible for the correction and the check required after publication. Corrections to third-party pages should follow the publisher’s process and include supporting evidence.
An illustrative pricing example explains how an obsolete package listed on an older profile can create confusion. The example is clearly identified as a hypothetical scenario. Readers are advised to check both the information and the customer’s route to an appropriate enquiry page.
The guide also describes repeating the original question under comparable conditions and recording the sources returned. Completed website corrections and observed changes in AI answers are tracked separately. Publication does not promise an immediate correction across AI services, a ranking improvement or inclusion in an answer.
The article links to Google Search Central guidance and Vista by Lara’s existing AEO and GEO implementation scope. Businesses can read the checklist and review that scope before making a visibility enquiry.
Read the guide:
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 October 2026: Vista by Lara has published a practical guide for businesses investigating inaccurate descriptions of their services in AI search. Published on 10 October, the article explains how to identify the public information that needs correcting and keep a record of the work completed.
The guide, titled “AI search gets your business details wrong. Which source should you fix first?”, addresses situations in which an answer repeats an old price, describes a discontinued service or directs a prospective customer to an outdated page.
Its checklist begins with saving the question, answer, search service, date, language and displayed links. Readers are encouraged to distinguish a checkable factual error from an opinion or the absence of their business from an answer. English and Arabic observations are recorded separately so differences in wording remain visible.
The next step is to inspect the cited pages and compare them with current service pages, contact information, older articles and business profiles. The guide recommends documenting the approved fact, conflicting source, person responsible for the correction and the check required after publication. Corrections to third-party pages should follow the publisher’s process and include supporting evidence.
An illustrative pricing example explains how an obsolete package listed on an older profile can create confusion. The example is clearly identified as a hypothetical scenario. Readers are advised to check both the information and the customer’s route to an appropriate enquiry page.
The guide also describes repeating the original question under comparable conditions and recording the sources returned. Completed website corrections and observed changes in AI answers are tracked separately. Publication does not promise an immediate correction across AI services, a ranking improvement or inclusion in an answer.
The article links to Google Search Central guidance and Vista by Lara’s existing AEO and GEO implementation scope. Businesses can read the checklist and review that scope before making a visibility enquiry.
Read the guide:
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