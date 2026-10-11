Four Ways to Do Winter Differently in Thailand
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Bangkok, Thailand – October 2026: As the GCC enters its winter travel season, Thailand offers a change of pace for travellers looking to make the most of the cooler months with an island escape.
Across Phuket, Phi Phi and Koh Samui, S Hotels & Resorts brings together four different ways to experience Thailand this winter. From private pool villas and wellness rituals to family adventures, distinctive dining and days spent exploring the Andaman Sea, each resort offers a different reason to make Thailand part of the season’s travel plans.
1. For families who want a little bit of everything: SAii Laguna Phuket
For families looking to balance time together with space to unwind, SAii Laguna Phuket combines a beachfront setting with dining, wellness and activities for all ages. Adults can spend the afternoon poolside at the new SunRay Social & Swim Club, while younger guests take part in gingerbread decorating, arts and crafts and seasonal activities before families come together for outdoor films under the stars.
Food plays a major part in the winter programme, with themed evenings showcasing Indian, Thai, Mediterranean and Italian cuisines alongside locally sourced Phuket seafood. Beach cookouts, grilled specialities and live performances continue through the season, leading up to a New Year’s Eve gala dinner, entertainment and fireworks over the Andaman Sea.
Guests can also make time for the spa, where a complimentary mini-facial is available with every signature treatment booked. A winter stay offer includes 10% savings on accommodation.
2. For travellers who want to explore: SAii Phi Phi Island Village
For families who prefer their winter escape with a little more adventure, SAii Phi Phi Island Village places nature at the centre of the stay.
Days can be spent kayaking through mangrove forests, discovering hidden bays and secluded beaches or heading out on island-hopping adventures across the Andaman Sea. Families can snorkel together, while professional diving experiences, including lessons designed for younger adventurers, offer another way to explore beneath the surface.
Back at the resort, beachfront dining, traditional Thai dance performances and a New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration bring a more social side to the stay. Wellness continues beyond the treatment room, with guests able to take home SAii-curated keepsakes including botanical essential oils, pillow mists and gemstone rollers for at-home rituals. The seasonal stay package includes 10% savings on accommodation.
3. For couples looking for privacy: SAii Koh Samui Villas
For couples and small groups looking for a quieter winter escape, the adults-only SAii Koh Samui Villas centres the experience around spacious private pool villas and relaxed island living.
The newly opened SunRay Social & Swim Club adds a more social dimension, with dining inspired by southern Thai flavours alongside live BBQ stations, pasta, kebabs and fresh Samui seafood cooked over charcoal.
Wellness treatments draw on one of the island’s most familiar ingredients: coconut. Guests can choose from a reviving facial, head and hair massage or full-body coconut oil massage.
The season concludes with a beachfront New Year’s Eve celebration featuring traditional Thai and fire dances, live music and a saxophonist.
Winter stays include 15% savings on accommodation.
4. For a more refined island escape: Santiburi Koh Samui
For travellers looking for a more understated take on island luxury, Santiburi Koh Samui combines Thai heritage, wellness, family experiences and refined dining. At signature restaurant Sala Thai, Siamese cuisine is paired with traditional dance performances, while the resort’s spa incorporates local coconut into cooling facial treatments and warming massage oils.
Younger guests can take part in doll-making, bag-painting, treasure hunts and craft sessions, while parents take time to unwind. The resort also continues its Cheers for Charity initiative in support of the Samui Special Needs Foundation.
The season builds towards a white-and-gold waterfront New Year’s Eve celebration at The Beach House, with a gala dinner combining Thai and international dishes and a fireworks finale.
For quieter evenings, the newly opened 1933 Bar offers an intimate speakeasy setting with crafted cocktails and curated vinyl. Santiburi is offering 15% savings on accommodation across the winter season.
With family travel, wellness, privacy and island exploration all part of the mix, the four resorts offer GCC travellers different ways to experience Thailand during one of the region’s key travel periods.
For more information and bookings, please visit and
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Across Phuket, Phi Phi and Koh Samui, S Hotels & Resorts brings together four different ways to experience Thailand this winter. From private pool villas and wellness rituals to family adventures, distinctive dining and days spent exploring the Andaman Sea, each resort offers a different reason to make Thailand part of the season’s travel plans.
1. For families who want a little bit of everything: SAii Laguna Phuket
For families looking to balance time together with space to unwind, SAii Laguna Phuket combines a beachfront setting with dining, wellness and activities for all ages. Adults can spend the afternoon poolside at the new SunRay Social & Swim Club, while younger guests take part in gingerbread decorating, arts and crafts and seasonal activities before families come together for outdoor films under the stars.
Food plays a major part in the winter programme, with themed evenings showcasing Indian, Thai, Mediterranean and Italian cuisines alongside locally sourced Phuket seafood. Beach cookouts, grilled specialities and live performances continue through the season, leading up to a New Year’s Eve gala dinner, entertainment and fireworks over the Andaman Sea.
Guests can also make time for the spa, where a complimentary mini-facial is available with every signature treatment booked. A winter stay offer includes 10% savings on accommodation.
2. For travellers who want to explore: SAii Phi Phi Island Village
For families who prefer their winter escape with a little more adventure, SAii Phi Phi Island Village places nature at the centre of the stay.
Days can be spent kayaking through mangrove forests, discovering hidden bays and secluded beaches or heading out on island-hopping adventures across the Andaman Sea. Families can snorkel together, while professional diving experiences, including lessons designed for younger adventurers, offer another way to explore beneath the surface.
Back at the resort, beachfront dining, traditional Thai dance performances and a New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration bring a more social side to the stay. Wellness continues beyond the treatment room, with guests able to take home SAii-curated keepsakes including botanical essential oils, pillow mists and gemstone rollers for at-home rituals. The seasonal stay package includes 10% savings on accommodation.
3. For couples looking for privacy: SAii Koh Samui Villas
For couples and small groups looking for a quieter winter escape, the adults-only SAii Koh Samui Villas centres the experience around spacious private pool villas and relaxed island living.
The newly opened SunRay Social & Swim Club adds a more social dimension, with dining inspired by southern Thai flavours alongside live BBQ stations, pasta, kebabs and fresh Samui seafood cooked over charcoal.
Wellness treatments draw on one of the island’s most familiar ingredients: coconut. Guests can choose from a reviving facial, head and hair massage or full-body coconut oil massage.
The season concludes with a beachfront New Year’s Eve celebration featuring traditional Thai and fire dances, live music and a saxophonist.
Winter stays include 15% savings on accommodation.
4. For a more refined island escape: Santiburi Koh Samui
For travellers looking for a more understated take on island luxury, Santiburi Koh Samui combines Thai heritage, wellness, family experiences and refined dining. At signature restaurant Sala Thai, Siamese cuisine is paired with traditional dance performances, while the resort’s spa incorporates local coconut into cooling facial treatments and warming massage oils.
Younger guests can take part in doll-making, bag-painting, treasure hunts and craft sessions, while parents take time to unwind. The resort also continues its Cheers for Charity initiative in support of the Samui Special Needs Foundation.
The season builds towards a white-and-gold waterfront New Year’s Eve celebration at The Beach House, with a gala dinner combining Thai and international dishes and a fireworks finale.
For quieter evenings, the newly opened 1933 Bar offers an intimate speakeasy setting with crafted cocktails and curated vinyl. Santiburi is offering 15% savings on accommodation across the winter season.
With family travel, wellness, privacy and island exploration all part of the mix, the four resorts offer GCC travellers different ways to experience Thailand during one of the region’s key travel periods.
For more information and bookings, please visit and
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