J&K Police Arrest 10 Drug Peddlers Under NDPS Act In Anantnag

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 11 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district said on Sunday that they have arrested 10 drug peddlers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A police statement said that Anantnag police arrested the drug peddlers and registered 10 FIRs under the NDPS Act in separate operations across the district. Police recovered charas, its powder and suspected heroin.

The arrests were made during naka checking and patrolling at various locations across the district as part of an intensified crackdown on drug trafficking.

At Lessu in Larnoo, police recovered approximately 2.393 kg of cannabis from Mohammad Iqbal Dangroo, leading to the registration of FIR No. 59/2026.

In two separate incidents in the Arwani area, police arrested Mukhtar Ali and Dolal Ali, both residents of West Bengal, and recovered charas from their possession. FIR Nos. 292/2026 and 293/2026 have been registered at the Police Station Bijbehara. At Hatigam Crossing, Srigufwara, police recovered around 55 grams of charas and 86 grams of charas powder from Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat.

Meanwhile, at Krad Bridge, Uttersoo, approximately 15 grams of charas-like substance were recovered from Mohammad Arif Magray.

In another operation near the footbridge at Bumzoo, Mattan Police recovered around 90.2 grams of charas from Mohammad Ashraf Ganaie. At Bondialgam Crossing, police recovered approximately 8 grams of charas-like substance from Fayaz Ahmad Magray. Achabal Police intercepted a vehicle at Shehlipora Crossing and recovered around 8.4 grams of a heroin-like substance during checking.

The driver, Irshad Ahmad Ganaie, was arrested, and the vehicle was seized.

In a separate incident at Akingam, police recovered approximately 18.4 grams of charas-like substance from Feroze Ahmad Sofi.

At Cheerpora Bridge in Uttersoo, police also recovered around 12 grams of charas from Aijaz Ahmad Lone.

Police said separate cases have been registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, and investigations are underway to establish further details and possible links to drug trafficking networks.