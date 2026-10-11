Jailer 2 Ticket Price Hike: How Much More Will Fans Pay In Andhra Pradesh? Read On

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is set to hit theatres on October 15, but fans in Andhra Pradesh will have to spend more to watch the superstar's latest film during its opening week. The state government has approved a temporary ticket-price increase, allowing theatres to charge above their usual admission rates for seven days.

The revised pricing will remain in effect until October 21 and cover five shows a day. The decision also sets up an interesting contrast with Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali, which is scheduled to release a day later at regular ticket prices.

Jailer 2 Ticket Price Hike: New Rates in Andhra Pradesh

Under the government-approved order, single-screen theatres can charge an additional Rs 50 over their regular ticket prices, while multiplexes are permitted to add Rs 75 to their standard rates.

The revised prices will apply from October 15 to October 21, covering the film's first seven days in theatres. The permission also extends to five shows per day, giving exhibitors a limited window to charge the higher rates.

The increase means audiences planning to watch Jailer 2 during its opening week will pay more than the usual government-capped rates in Andhra Pradesh. The exact final ticket price will depend on the regular admission rate applicable to the theatre.

Sithara Entertainments, which is handling the film's distribution in Andhra Pradesh, submitted the application seeking permission for the increase.

The approval highlights how the state's regulated cinema-ticketing system can influence the opening-week economics of major releases, particularly films featuring popular stars.

Jailer 2 vs Ranabaali: Two Different Ticket-Pricing Strategies

The ticket-price decision comes during the busy Dussehra release period, when Jailer 2 and Ranabaali are arriving in theatres within a day of each other.

While Rajinikanth's film will benefit from government-approved higher admission rates in Andhra Pradesh, Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda, is set to follow a different approach.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind Ranabaali, recently dismissed reports that it had requested a ticket-price hike. The makers stated on X that the film would release at standard ticket prices and expressed confidence in delivering an enjoyable theatrical experience during the festive season.

As a result, the two films are taking contrasting approaches to their opening-week pricing. Jailer 2 will have permission to charge an additional amount in Andhra Pradesh, whereas Ranabaali will be screened at regular ticket prices in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, according to the makers' statement.

For moviegoers choosing between the two releases, ticket prices could become one factor in deciding which film to watch first. However, audience interest, show timings and word of mouth are also likely to influence their theatrical performance.

How Andhra Pradesh Regulates Cinema Ticket Prices

Andhra Pradesh has a government-regulated cinema-ticket pricing system, with maximum admission rates prescribed for single-screen theatres and multiplexes. Exhibitors seeking to charge above the applicable limits must obtain specific permission from the state government.

Such approvals can be particularly significant for high-profile releases, as producers and distributors look to maximise theatrical revenue during the initial days of a film's run. Any permitted increase, however, is subject to the conditions and duration specified in the government order.

Telangana also operates under a regulated framework, although ticket-price permissions are handled separately. In several other Indian states, exhibitors generally have greater flexibility to set prices according to factors such as location, demand and the scale of a release.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The sequel is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner and features an ensemble cast that includes SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa.

With Jailer 2 arriving on October 15 and Ranabaali following on October 16, the festive box-office clash will offer audiences two major releases with different ticket-pricing approaches.