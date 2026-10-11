PM Modi Arrives In Chennai, Set To Launch Metro Corridor, Other Development Projects

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Chennai on Sunday for a series of programmes, including the inauguration of a Metro rail corridor and the launch of transport and port infrastructure projects.

The visit is his first to the city since the government led by Chief Minister Vijay assumed office in Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi landed at Chennai airport and was received by Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Chief Minister Vijay. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and BJP leader Nainar Nagenthran were also among those present to welcome the Prime Minister.

From the airport, PM Modi travelled by road to Porur Metro station, with crowds gathering along the route to greet him. During the roadshow, he stood in his vehicle and waved to people lining both sides of the road.

The Tamil Nadu BJP organised a reception along the route, while CM Vijay followed the Prime Minister's convoy in a separate car.

PM Modi and CM Vijay are scheduled to travel together by Metro from Porur to Poonamallee on the newly constructed Poonamallee-Vadapalani corridor. The Prime Minister is also expected to interact with students and workers during the visit.

The corridor, developed at a cost of approximately Rs 4,900 crore, forms a major component of the infrastructure projects scheduled for inauguration.

PM Modi will also inaugurate completed national highway projects and lay foundation stones for new road works collectively valued at around Rs 3,700 crore. Railway infrastructure projects worth Rs 750 crore will be dedicated to the nation. Four infrastructure projects at Chennai Port are also scheduled for inauguration to strengthen maritime facilities and increase cargo handling capacity.

Following the Metro programme, the Prime Minister is scheduled to reach the Indian Institute of Technology Madras campus. He will offer prayers at the Jalakandeswarar temple on the campus before visiting the institute's Brain Research Centre.

PM Modi will subsequently attend a programme at IIT Madras, where he will inaugurate development projects and lay foundation stones for additional works across Tamil Nadu.

The visit brings together programmes covering urban mobility, highways, railways, maritime infrastructure and research, with the Metro journey featuring the Prime Minister and Chief Minister together. Heavy security arrangements have been put in place along the Prime Minister's travel routes and at programme venues across Chennai for Sunday's engagements.