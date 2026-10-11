1St-Year B.Tech Student Found Dead In IIIT Ranchi NHRC Takes Cognisance

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Oct 11 (IANS) A first-year B.Tech student was found dead in the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) hostel located in the Khelagaon police station area of Jharkhand's ​​Ranchi in a suspected suicide case, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Aditya, a resident of Bihar's Purnia.

The student's death sparked outrage among students at the institute. The students alleged a lack of timely medical assistance and negligence on the part of the management.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission has also taken cognisance of the incident.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.

When there was no response from Aditya's room, his roommate knocked on the door. When there was no response, the door was somehow opened.

When Aditya's roommate found the room locked from inside, he knocked on the door. However, when there was no response, the door was somehow opened from outside. Aditya was found unconscious inside the room. People attempted to revive him by administering CPR.

Students allege that medical assistance was not provided in a timely manner. According to them, hostel caretaker Deepak Roshan left the scene with his colleague Akash. The on-duty doctor, Dr Kunj Bihari Khare, has also been accused of being in an inebriated state and leaving the scene.

Students claim that security personnel were also inebriated, and Aditya was taken to an ambulance about 45 minutes later. He was later taken to Medica Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the student's death, protests erupted in the hostel. Students allege that there is already an ongoing agitation over the lack of basic facilities at the institute. They say that if an ambulance and oxygen had been available on time, the student's life could have been saved.

Ranchi Sadar DSP Sanjeev Besra stated that the police are investigating the case. The cause of death and other aspects related to the incident are being investigated. The family has also been informed.

Meanwhile, National Human Rights Commission member Priyank Kanoongo stated on X that the Commission has taken cognisance of the incident.

"We are taking cognisance of the incident of the untimely death of a first-year student at IIIT Ranchi. The Commission will also investigate this matter regarding the delay in the student receiving treatment, administrative negligence, and the circumstances of the alleged suicide, also the cause of death. We are going to issue necessary directions to the Law Enforcement Authorities and Investigation Agencies, including the Ministry of Education," he stated.

Investigation into the matter is currently underway, and further details are awaited.