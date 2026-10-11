Premier League: 'Rogers Is A Complete Modern Player,' Says Alonso After Chelsea's 5-0 Win

MENAFN - IANS) London, Oct 11 (IANS) Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso described Morgan Rogers as a 'very complete modern football player' after the England star scored in the club's 5-1 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Rogers scored his fourth goal for Chelsea since joining the club from Aston Villa before the start of the season. In addition to Rogers, Jordan Henderson and Joao Pedro each scored two goals, leading Chelsea to a convincing victory.

Rogers has made an impressive start to life at Chelsea, scoring on his debut against Fulham and also finding the net against Arsenal and Hull City. He has additionally provided four assists in eight appearances for the club.

Despite playing more than 70 matches for club and country since the start of last season, Rogers has continued to make an impact, having also featured for England at the World Cup, where the team finished third.

Asked whether the forward's form had surprised him, Alonso highlighted his physical qualities, fitness and ability to build strong relationships within the squad.

“No, his form isn't a surprise because he is young, he's fresh, he's strong and he's quick – he is a very complete modern football player,” Alonso said in an official statement.

“His availability is also very high, and this is very important. He looks fresh, and he is enjoying [his football] because he's a great guy and is connecting very well with his teammates and with everyone. He is having a great impact on the team and the club,” he added.

Chelsea made a quick start, with Henderson opening the scoring inside two minutes on his home debut. The midfielder collected a pass from Cole Palmer and fired a shot from outside the box that went in off the post.

Henderson then turned provider as Rogers doubled Chelsea's lead just over a minute later. The 24-year-old received a pass from the midfielder before curling his shot into the far corner, with a slight deflection helping the ball find the net.

Chelsea maintained their two-goal advantage until half-time before Joao Pedro made it 3-0 within a minute of the restart. The forward finished from close range after Pedro Neto created the opportunity with good work down the flank.

Bournemouth pulled one back through Evanilson, but Joao Pedro restored Chelsea's three-goal cushion in the 67th minute. Henderson then completed his brace with a superb free-kick from around 25 yards to seal the victory.

With this win, Chelsea have moved to fifth position in the points table with 10 points in six matches.