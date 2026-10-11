Final Stage Of The 3Rd International Khankendi Ultramarathon Kicks Off In Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The fourth and final stage of the 3rd International Khankendi Ultramarathon started in Aghdam today, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports..

97 athletes from six countries are taking part in the event, jointly organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, and Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

In the final stage, athletes will cover a distance of 29.2 kilometers from Aghdam to Khankendi. Thus, over four days, participants will run a total of 192 kilometers before reaching the finish line in Khankendi.

It should be noted that the ultramarathon consists of four stages. In the first stage, participants cover 52.5 kilometers along the Gabala–Agdash route; in the second, 63.5 kilometers along the Agdash–Barda route; in the third, 46.8 kilometers along the Barda–Aghdam route; and in the final stage, 29.2 kilometers along the Aghdam–Khankendi route.

Winners of each stage are awarded separately. At the end of the competition, the overall winners will also be determined based on their cumulative results and will receive the grand prize.

Following the first three stages, Georgia's David Kharazishvili is leading the men's standings, while Ukraine's Olena Shevchenko tops the women's standings.

The main goal of the ultramarathon is to promote a healthy lifestyle and running, as well as to showcase various regions of Azerbaijan through sport.

It should be recalled that the Khankendi Ultramarathon was first held in 2024 along the Khankendi–Baku route. That event featured 64 athletes from four countries, who covered a total distance of 380 kilometers.

In 2025, the ultramarathon was held along the Gabala–Khankendi route, with 81 athletes representing six countries taking part.