Navratri 2026: How To Make Creamy And Delicious Makhana Kheer At Home?

Makhana kheer is a creamy, traditional dessert made with fox nuts, milk, and aromatic spices, perfect for Navratri fasting menus. This simple recipe requires minimal preparation and includes tips for achieving rich, restaurant-style texture at home.

Navratri is a time for devotion, festive meals and traditional recipes prepared during the fasting period. If you are looking for a sweet dish that is simple to make and suitable for many vrat menus, makhana kheer is worth trying. Made with fox nuts, milk, sugar and aromatic spices, this creamy dessert brings together a rich texture and a delicate flavour.

Also known as fox nut pudding, makhana kheer is often prepared during religious festivals and specialoccasions. The recipe uses everyday ingredients, requires little preparation and can be served warm or chilled, making it a delicious addition to your Navratri 2026 menu.

Ingredients for Makhana Kheer

You will need the following ingredients to prepare makhana kheer at home:



2 cups makhana (fox nuts)

1 litre full-fat milk

4–5 tablespoons sugar, or according to taste

2 tablespoons chopped almonds

2 tablespoons chopped cashews

1 tablespoon raisins

1⁄2 teaspoon cardamom powder

8–10 strands of saffron,

optional 1 teaspoon ghee A few pistachios for garnish, optional

Fasting note: Ingredients permitted during vrat can vary by household and regional tradition. Check that your sugar, ghee and other ingredients meet your family's fasting practices.

Heat ghee in a thick-bottomed pan over a low flame. Add the makhana and roast them for around 5–7 minutes, stirring frequently so they do not burn.

The fox nuts should become crisp and light. Allow them to cool slightly, then crush them coarsely using your hands or pulse them briefly in a mixer. Keep some small pieces for a pleasant texture in the kheer.

Pour the milk into a heavy-bottomed saucepan and bring it to a gentle boil over medium heat. Stir occasionally to prevent it from sticking to the bottom.

Reduce the heat and let the milk simmer for a few minutes. For a richer consistency, allow some of the milk to reduce before adding the makhana.

Add the roasted, crushed makhana to the simmering milk and mix well. Cook on a low flame for around 10–15 minutes, stirring regularly.

As the fox nuts soften, they absorb the milk and help thicken the kheer. If you prefer a smoother pudding, crush some of the softened pieces against the side of the pan while stirring.

Step 4: Add Sugar and Flavourings

Once the makhana becomes soft and the milk reaches your preferred consistency, add sugar and cardamom powder. Stir until the sugar dissolves completely.

If using saffron, soak the strands in a tablespoon of warm milk for a few minutes before adding them to the pan. This gives the dessert a delicate aroma and a light golden hue.

Step 5: Add Nuts and Raisins

Add the chopped almonds, cashews and raisins. Cook for another 2–3 minutes on low heat, stirring gently to combine the ingredients.

Taste the kheer and adjust the sweetness if needed. Switch off the heat when it reaches the desired consistency. Remember that the dessert will thicken further as it cools.

Transfer the makhana kheer to serving bowls and garnish with chopped pistachios or almonds. Serve it warm for a comforting dessert or refrigerate it for a few hours if you prefer it chilled.

If the kheer becomes too thick after refrigeration, stir in a little milk to loosen it before serving.

Tips to Make Restaurant-Style Makhana Kheer at Home



Roast the fox nuts properly: Roasting in a little ghee enhances their flavour and helps preserve their texture before they are added to the milk.

Use a heavy-bottomed pan: This helps distribute heat evenly and reduces the risk of milk sticking or burning.

Keep stirring: Gentle, regular stirring is essential as the milk reduces and the makhana softens.

Adjust the texture: Crush the makhana finely for a smoother pudding or leave some pieces intact for a more textured dessert. Add sugar towards the end: This makes it easier to control the sweetness after the milk and makhana have cooked.

Why Makhana Kheer Is Popular During Navratri

Makhana is a familiar ingredient in many Indian fasting recipes, including roasted snacks, curries and desserts. Its mild taste works well with milk, cardamom, saffron and nuts, making it a versatile ingredient for festive cooking.

Makhana kheer can also be prepared in advance, which is useful when planning meals during the nine days of Navratri. However, fasting rules differ, so it is important to confirm that all ingredients are permitted according to your family's customs.

Creamy, aromatic and easy to prepare, makhana kheer is a festive dessert that can add a special touch to your Navratri 2026 food menu. With roasted fox nuts, gently simmered milk, cardamom and crunchy nuts, this traditional recipe offers a simple way to finish a vrat meal on a sweet note.

Whether you serve it after a family puja or enjoy a small bowl as an evening treat, homemade makhana kheer is a recipe worth keeping in your festive collection.