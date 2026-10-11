Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre launches new broker curriculum and signs MoUs with Mawaheb, ThinkProp and Abu Dhabi School of Management
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 8 Oct 2026 – The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), has signed a memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Mawaheb, part of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), ThinkProp and Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM) as it launches the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Broker Transformation Course, a new mandatory licensing curriculum designed to upskill real estate brokers and prepare them to act as trusted real estate advisors. The curriculum replaces the previous broker course and is part of a strategic initiative by ADREC, part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi, to raise the quality of service and the level of professional expertise across Abu Dhabi's real estate sector.
The curriculum comes as Abu Dhabi's real estate market continues to expand. According to ADREC's H1 2026 real estate transactions report, the emirate recorded AED 117 billion in real estate transactions in the first half of the year, up 112% year-on-year. Over the same period, ADREC issued 2,040 licences for real estate professionals, up 34%, and the number of licensed real estate brokers reached 3,302. As the market grows and draws more international investors, a consistent standard of broker expertise is central to the quality-of-service investors receive and to their confidence in the market.
The curriculum is tailored to Abu Dhabi's regulatory framework. A committee of senior local and international brokers built it and benchmarked it against recognised global real estate credentials. Alongside legal, operational, ethical and market knowledge, candidates complete a capstone transaction simulation and a final assessment. Those who pass receive the ADREC Certified Broker credential, which is renewed every year as regulations change.
Rashed Al Omaira, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre, said: "As the regulator of Abu Dhabi's real estate sector, our role is to make sure professional standards keep pace with the market's growth. Brokers are often the first point of contact an investor has with the sector, and the quality of their advice shapes that investor's experience of the market. The new curriculum sets one clear standard of regulatory knowledge and professional conduct for every licensed broker in the emirate, and it prepares brokers to act as trusted advisors to their clients. Through our partnerships with ThinkProp, ADSM and Mawaheb, we can bring new talent into the profession and help those already in it continue to develop."
ADREC is piloting the curriculum through a real estate brokerage training programme with Mawaheb, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Youth Council. The programme, set to commence on the 10th of October 2026, will prepare 60 Emirati nationals for careers in real estate brokerage. It begins with an open day, then one week of training and a three-month practical training period with 9 leading entities in the sector. Participants will receive support to obtain the accreditation required to practice as real estate brokers in Abu Dhabi, and there is potential for employment on successful completion. The programme also supports the UAE's Emiratisation agenda, as it opens a practical route for national talent into a growing sector.
His Excellency Ibrahim Nasser, Undersecretary of the Department of Government Enablement, said: “The Real Estate Brokerage Programme reflects the Abu Dhabi Government’s commitment to advancing Emiratisation by connecting national talent with sectors that require professionals with specialized skills. Through our collaboration with partners across the public and private sectors, we are helping Emirati nationals enter the workforce in a strategically important economic sector, contribute to Abu Dhabi’s priorities, and build sustainable careers in real estate.”
Dr Marc Poulin, Acting President of Abu Dhabi School of Management, said: "Working with ADREC, we can connect academic teaching directly to the standards the real estate market expects, and support the sector's growth through applied research."
Wajdi Ghoussoub - Interim GM & CEO of ADRES - ThinkProp, said: "Our role as an ADREC-approved training provider is to turn the curriculum into practical training that prepares brokers for the market as it is today. Working with ADREC, we will help brokers build the regulatory knowledge and advisory skills their clients expect."
At Abu Dhabi’s Livability and Investment Exhibition (LIVEX), the curriculum, the Mawaheb programme and the MoUs signed with ThinkProp and ADSM are part of ADREC's work to build an ecosystem of government, academic and private-sector partners that prepare professionals for Abu Dhabi's real estate sector and raises the standard of service they provide. Registration details and eligibility criteria for the Mawaheb programme will be announced through Mawaheb's official channels
The curriculum comes as Abu Dhabi's real estate market continues to expand. According to ADREC's H1 2026 real estate transactions report, the emirate recorded AED 117 billion in real estate transactions in the first half of the year, up 112% year-on-year. Over the same period, ADREC issued 2,040 licences for real estate professionals, up 34%, and the number of licensed real estate brokers reached 3,302. As the market grows and draws more international investors, a consistent standard of broker expertise is central to the quality-of-service investors receive and to their confidence in the market.
The curriculum is tailored to Abu Dhabi's regulatory framework. A committee of senior local and international brokers built it and benchmarked it against recognised global real estate credentials. Alongside legal, operational, ethical and market knowledge, candidates complete a capstone transaction simulation and a final assessment. Those who pass receive the ADREC Certified Broker credential, which is renewed every year as regulations change.
Rashed Al Omaira, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre, said: "As the regulator of Abu Dhabi's real estate sector, our role is to make sure professional standards keep pace with the market's growth. Brokers are often the first point of contact an investor has with the sector, and the quality of their advice shapes that investor's experience of the market. The new curriculum sets one clear standard of regulatory knowledge and professional conduct for every licensed broker in the emirate, and it prepares brokers to act as trusted advisors to their clients. Through our partnerships with ThinkProp, ADSM and Mawaheb, we can bring new talent into the profession and help those already in it continue to develop."
ADREC is piloting the curriculum through a real estate brokerage training programme with Mawaheb, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Youth Council. The programme, set to commence on the 10th of October 2026, will prepare 60 Emirati nationals for careers in real estate brokerage. It begins with an open day, then one week of training and a three-month practical training period with 9 leading entities in the sector. Participants will receive support to obtain the accreditation required to practice as real estate brokers in Abu Dhabi, and there is potential for employment on successful completion. The programme also supports the UAE's Emiratisation agenda, as it opens a practical route for national talent into a growing sector.
His Excellency Ibrahim Nasser, Undersecretary of the Department of Government Enablement, said: “The Real Estate Brokerage Programme reflects the Abu Dhabi Government’s commitment to advancing Emiratisation by connecting national talent with sectors that require professionals with specialized skills. Through our collaboration with partners across the public and private sectors, we are helping Emirati nationals enter the workforce in a strategically important economic sector, contribute to Abu Dhabi’s priorities, and build sustainable careers in real estate.”
Dr Marc Poulin, Acting President of Abu Dhabi School of Management, said: "Working with ADREC, we can connect academic teaching directly to the standards the real estate market expects, and support the sector's growth through applied research."
Wajdi Ghoussoub - Interim GM & CEO of ADRES - ThinkProp, said: "Our role as an ADREC-approved training provider is to turn the curriculum into practical training that prepares brokers for the market as it is today. Working with ADREC, we will help brokers build the regulatory knowledge and advisory skills their clients expect."
At Abu Dhabi’s Livability and Investment Exhibition (LIVEX), the curriculum, the Mawaheb programme and the MoUs signed with ThinkProp and ADSM are part of ADREC's work to build an ecosystem of government, academic and private-sector partners that prepare professionals for Abu Dhabi's real estate sector and raises the standard of service they provide. Registration details and eligibility criteria for the Mawaheb programme will be announced through Mawaheb's official channels
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