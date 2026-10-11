Azerbaijan To Compete In Mixed Team Event On Final Day Of World Judo Championships In Baku

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The World Judo Championships for adults in Baku will conclude today with the mixed team competition.

On the final, eighth day of the championships, 192 judokas from 18 countries will compete at the National Gymnastics Arena. The contests will be held in six weight categories: up to 73 kg, 90 kg and over 90 kg for men, and up to 57 kg, 70 kg and over 70 kg for women.

The Azerbaijani national team will begin its campaign in the round of 32. Its first opponent will be Austria. If Azerbaijan wins, it will face Japan in the next round.

The Azerbaijani team comprises Gultaj Mammadaliyeva and Khadija Gadeshova (both in the up to 57 kg category), Sudaba Agayeva and Anna Zaitseva (both in the up to 70 kg category), Madina Kaisinova (over 70 kg), Rashid Mammadaliyev and Ruslan Pashayev (both in the up to 73 kg category), Zelim Tchkaev and Suleyman Shukurov (both in the up to 90 kg category), as well as Zelim Kotsoiev and Ushangi Kokauri (both in the over 90 kg category).

The preliminary rounds will begin at 09:30, while the final block is scheduled to start at 18:00.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan concluded the individual competitions with a record result, winning seven medals. Ahmad Yusifov (up to 60 kg) won gold, Zelim Tchkaev (up to 81 kg) and Ushangi Kokauri (over 100 kg) claimed silver, while Rashid Mammadaliyev (up to 73 kg), Omar Rajabli (up to 81 kg), Murad Fatiyev (up to 90 kg) and Kenan Nasibov (over 100 kg) won bronze.