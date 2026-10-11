Governor Stein And Emergency Management Officials Urge Caution As Hurricane Isaias Continues To Impact The State

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Comunicado de Prensa en español

Governor Josh Stein and North Carolina Emergency Management Officials continue to urge caution as the Hurricane Isaias moves across North Carolina today into tomorrow. The system will continue to bring tropically enhanced rainfall, flash flooding, gusty winds, threat of isolated landslides in western North Carolina, and likely minor coastal impacts Saturday into Sunday.

“Hurricane Isaias' impacts will continue through tomorrow, so please remain weather-aware,” said Governor Josh Stein.“Keep your notifications turned on for emergency alerts, keep your emergency kit handy in case you lose power, and do not drive through flooded waters. Our team is pre-positioned and ready to mobilize in case of an emergency.”

The State Emergency Response Team has pre-positioned swift water rescue teams, urban search and rescue teams, and other specialized resources across the state that remain ready to mobilize if needed.

North Carolinians should pay attention to their local news for the latest updates and follow instructions from their local emergency management and public safety officials. Residents and visitors can get the latest updates by monitoring local news for the latest advisories from the National Weather Service, as well as state and local emergency management officials. North Carolinians are encouraged to follow local weather forecasts for updates.

North Carolinians should:

Be informed. Follow reputable sources of information like the National Weather Service, local media, and your local emergency management agency. Have a plan. If you live in potentially impacted areas, follow the instructions of local officials to protect you and your family. Do not drive through floodwaters. We have seen too many cases of lives lost due to driving into flooded roadways. Turn around! Don't Drown! For the most up-to-date roadway information, visit DriveNC. Keep cell phones, mobile devices, and spare batteries charged. If your area experiences heavy rain and floods, stay off the roads whenever possible.

For the latest information and preparedness tips from the State Emergency Response Team, visit ReadyNC/Isaias.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Stein and Emergency Management Officials Urge Caution as Hurricane Isaias Continues to Impact the State News Provided By North Carolina Department of Public Safety October 11, 2026, 06:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.