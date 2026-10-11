Digi Edze Launches Digiedze.Ai, A Dedicated Home For Enterprise AI Services

Scaling enterprise AI with digiedze

digiedze remains as digital transformation and innovation wing as Digi edZe expands into enterprise AI implementation. Cloud and AI will run side by side.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Digi edZe Soft Solutions, a multi-cloud and AI transformation partner, today announced the launch of digiedze, a website focused entirely on Enterprise AI services and solutions. The new site is a companion to digiedze, which continues to serve as the home of Digi edZe's multi-cloud strategy, migration, security and AI-powered dZ Suite of services.Dedicated AI Destination by Digi edZeEnterprise demand for AI has moved past experimentation. CIOs and CTOs across India, the Middle East, the US and the UK are now asking how to run agentic AI in production – securely, sovereignly and at scale. digiedze offers these business leaders a single place to explore how Digi edZe helps them to get there.The site presents the company's AI portfolio, including:.Sovereign Enterprise Digital Brain (EDB): A seven-layer sovereign AI architecture that keeps enterprise knowledge, memory and models under the customer's control..Sovereign LLM customization: A structured path from foundation model selection and RAG through fine-tuning and preference optimization, with evaluation-driven development built in..Agentic AI and conversational analytics: Chat4ED, a production-grade GenAI business intelligence platform built for regulated industries, giving business users accurate, context-aware answers from enterprise data in plain language.Digi edZe's approach is to put production-grade agents to work across the enterprise, with security and governance built into the architecture to realize the value chain with Enterprise AI."digiedze is about focus, not a change of direction," says Satyendra Pasalapudi, Global CEO of Digi edZe. "Our multi-cloud practice is the foundation of everything we do, and it is not going anywhere. Most AI success stories are really cloud stories, because AI needs the right data, security, governance and cost discipline underneath it. Customers who come to us for multicloud can now see our AI depth in one place, and customers who come for AI will find the multicloud expertise that makes it work in production. Both sites will keep growing together."“The challenge is that the fragmented enterprises can't put AI to full use. Before deploying a fleet of autonomous agents, they need a digital brain. Our Sovereign Enterprise Digital Brain runs inside the customer's firewall and brings memory, reasoning, orchestration and governance together as one coherent system,” said Venkat Reddy C., SVP, AI Platforms and Innovation.Visit digiedze to explore Digi edZe's enterprise AI portfolio, or digiedze.About Digi edZeDigi edZe Soft Solutions is a multicloud and AI transformation partner with 100+ associates and operations in India, the US, UAE, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Digi edZe helps enterprises design, secure and scale their cloud and AI investments. The company's work is guided by its core values of Dedication, Innovation, Growth Mindset, Integrity, Empathy, Digital Excellence, Zenith, and Zeal for Impact and Empowerment.

Sukumar Chillakuru

Digiedze Soft Solutions

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Digi edZe Launches digiedze, a Dedicated Home for Enterprise AI Services News Provided By Digiedze Soft Solutions Pvt Ltd October 11, 2026, 06:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology



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