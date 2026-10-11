Delhi Police Arrest 13 For Gambling Seize Over Rs 2 Lakh Cash

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Delhi Police have apprehended 13 people after busting an illegal gambling racket and seized Rs 2,01,000 in cash, 416 playing cards, and 2100 poker tokens and chips in Shahdara district, officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, Special Staff, Shahdara District, received specific information on October 10 about alleged illegal gambling at the premises. A raiding team comprising Sub-inspectors Subash and Vishal Rana, and head constables Ravi, Paramvir and Rajender acted on the information.

Further, the team reached the alleged location at 3.20 a.m. and conducted a raid. During the raid, the 13 people were found allegedly indulging in gambling using playing cards, cash, and poker chips.

The apprehended persons were identified as Rajesh Oberoi, 37, a resident of Ram Vihar; Amrik Singh alias Lucky, 33, of Radhe Shyam Park Extension; Shubham, 29, of Uttaranchal Vihar in Ghaziabad; Sohail, 38, of Old Govindpura in Jagatpuri; and Gurpreet Singh, 28, of Hargobind Enclave in Anand Vihar.

The others were identified as Rajeev Kumar Verma, 49, of Madhu Vihar; Vimal Kumar, 42, of Krishna Nagar; Laksay Sharma, 25, of Sunny Enclave in Anand Vihar; Pradeep Kumar, 40, of Ganesh Nagar; Omprakash, 56, of Laxmi Nagar; Mahender, 46, of Guru Ramdas Nagar in Laxmi Nagar; Puneet Kumar, 47, of Laxmi Nagar; and Samardeep Singh, 46, of Pandav Nagar.

The police seized Rs 2,01,000 in cash, 416 playing cards and 2,100 poker tokens or chips during the raid. Each token or chip was stated to have a value of Rs 1,000.

The accused were booked under sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Delhi Public Gambling Act in FIR number 355/2026 on October 10.

Further investigation is underway to establish the complete facts and circumstances of the case and ascertain other relevant aspects of the alleged gambling activities, the police said in a statement issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajendra Prasad Meena.

The police said they remain committed to taking firm and sustained action against illegal gambling and other unlawful activities in the district.

"Special drives and intelligence-based operations will continue to maintain public order and ensure strict enforcement of the law," the statement mentioned.