Delhi Court Releases 3 CJP Leaders Detained Before CEC Protest

A Delhi Executive Magistrate court on Sunday ordered the release of three CJP leaders, Abhijit Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were taken into preventive custody by Delhi Police ahead of a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The three leaders have been directed not to indulge in any activity that may breach peace and tranquillity for the next one year as a condition of their release, according to their advocate. Ratna Singh, head of legal affairs of CJP, also announced the development in a tweet, confirming the release of the three leaders and the condition imposed.

Detention Ahead of Protest

The trio were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate for South West District, who was sitting at the Delhi Cantonment police station, following their detention by Delhi Police. The police took them into custody from their flight immediately after it landed in the national capital. They had arrived in Delhi to participate in a protest against the Chief Election Commissioner.

Legal Provisions Invoked

Delhi Police had invoked Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) against the three leaders. Section 126 empowers an Executive Magistrate to require a person likely to breach the peace or disturb public tranquillity to show cause why they should not be ordered to execute a bond for keeping the peace for a period of up to one year. Section 170 empowers police to arrest a person without a warrant if they have knowledge of a design to commit a cognizable offence and believe the offence cannot otherwise be prevented. An arrest under this provision is subject to the statutory limit of 24 hours, unless continued detention is authorised under another legal provision. (ANI)

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