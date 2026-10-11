8Th Pay Commission: Rs 69,000 Basic Pay And 6% Increment Demand Shakes Things Up

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Central government employees and pensioners expect big changes from the 8th Pay Commission. Employee unions submitted major demands regarding basic pay, pensions, annual increments, and family unit calculations to the commission.

Central government employees and pensioners expect major updates from the 8th Pay Commission. Employee unions discussed these demands during a recent commission meeting in Bengaluru. They want the government to increase the minimum basic pay from Rs 18,000 to Rs 69,000. This proposal will completely change the salary structure for government staff if approved.

The National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) staff side officially demanded a 3.833 fitment factor. They proposed this factor to revise the current salary structure and increase pensions. The 7th Pay Commission previously set the minimum basic pay at Rs 18,000. You get exactly Rs 69,000 when you multiply this Rs 18,000 by the requested 3.833 factor.

Employee unions presented another crucial proposal to the 8th Pay Commission regarding family unit calculations. They want the government to calculate salaries based on five family units instead of the current three units. This new calculation includes the employee, their spouse, two children, and dependent parents. They suggested this change to match the minimum wage with actual living expenses.

Central government employees currently receive a 3 percent annual increment. Employee unions now demand a 6 percent annual increment rate to tackle rising inflation and daily expenses. This accepted proposal will significantly speed up the basic salary growth for all employees. The government has not made any final decision on this matter yet.

Employee unions also demanded a simpler salary structure by merging different pay levels. The current 7th Pay Commission system features 18 distinct pay levels. The unions want the government to reorganize this entire salary structure based on educational qualifications, skills, work experience, and job responsibilities.

Employees must wait for the official government decision on the 8th Pay Commission recommendations. The Rs 69,000 minimum basic pay, the 3.833 fitment factor, and the 6 percent annual increment remain just proposals right now. The final salary for employees and pensioners depends entirely on the commission's final report and the central government's approval.