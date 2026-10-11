India's Cockroach Party Leaders Abhijeet, Saurav, Ashutosh Released From Detention

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India's Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was released from detention with two other senior leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Sunday, according to CJP's legal affairs head Ratna Singh. The three were released by the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station, with a condition of "no breach of peace for one year," she added. Delhi Police said after their "preventive arrest", due legal procedures were followed and they were released by the SEM Court, Delhi Cantt after a bail bond of Rs50,000 was filled.

Dipke, Das, and Ranka were detained from the plane as they landed in Delhi ahead of CJP-led protests on October 10, demanding the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Upon their detention, Dipke released a pre-recorded video, naming Ajinkya Shinde as the next leader of the protests.

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Heavy security, including armed forces deployment, reported mass detentions of over 2,000, and a shutdown of 45 Metro stations at the national capital was enforced, preventing large-scale demonstrations. Key political figures and faces of the protest were detained, including prominent Youtuber Druv Rathee, former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Bollywood actor Imran Khan, and All India Students' Association president Neha Bora. Both protestors and leading figures were later released during the night of October 10, according to Indian media reports.

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Amid the crackdown around Jantar Mantar, new protest locations were announced. The CJP, protest leaders, and India's youth have vowed not to relent until Gyanesh resign. Protests could continue today, with CJP calling for a demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The INDIA bloc is also gearing up for a another protest on Monday, October 12.

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