Around 80 Japanese Companies Considering Ukraine As Potential Partner Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated in Lviv by Eiji Tanaka, Deputy Director General of the Export and International Affairs Bureau of Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, who headed the Japanese delegation, according to the Lviv Regional Military Administration's Department of Agricultural and Industrial Development.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Lviv Regional Military Administration and representatives of its departments, Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassies of Japan in Ukraine and Poland, as well as representatives of Japanese businesses.

During the meeting, the Japanese delegation was presented with the agricultural potential of the Lviv region, the main areas of development of its agricultural sector, and opportunities for expanding international cooperation.

“First of all, I want to say that we remain unwavering in our support for Ukraine. Before the full-scale war, 30 Japanese companies operated in Ukraine, and they did not leave the market after the hostilities began. Now nearly 80 companies are considering Ukraine as a potential partner and want to develop their technologies here. We know that Lviv region is a rear-area region, and the development of agriculture is important not only at the regional level but also at the national level,” Tanaka said.

In turn, representatives of Japanese companies presented their Business Development Plan for Ukraine. The ideas include exporting Japanese food products such as rice, tea, snacks and sweets; developing businesses in composting; and supporting the development of Ukrainian agriculture through land reclamation technologies. They also proposed using satellite data, artificial intelligence and machine learning to obtain practical information about agricultural land.

The meeting provided a platform for exchanging information about opportunities available in the region and to Japanese businesses, as well as identifying promising areas for further cooperation in agricultural development, the regional administration said.

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As reported, the agricultural sector accounts for approximately 20% of the Lviv region's GDP, while the region's share of Ukraine's gross agricultural output exceeds 4.3%. The region is home to 1,443 agricultural enterprises, including 1,038 farms, while the total area of agricultural land stands at 1.24 million hectares. In 2025, gross agricultural production reached UAH 52.4 billion.

Photo: Lviv Regional Military Administration