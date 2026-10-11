Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,930 Over Past Day
Russian forces have also lost 12,408 tanks (+2), 25,521 armored combat vehicles (+6), 51,039 artillery systems (+39), 2,205 multiple rocket launchers (+4), 1,701 air defense systems (+2), 443 aircraft (+0), 356 helicopters (+0), 2,924 unmanned ground robotic systems (+7), 558,457 operational-tactical UAVs (+1,531), 5,126 cruise missiles (+0), 35 warships and boats (+0), 2 submarines (+0), 161,503 vehicles and fuel tanks (+557), and 4,815 special-purpose vehicles (+3).
The figures are being updated.Read also: Ukrainian paratroopers destroy Russian convoy in Svatove
As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on October 10, 195 combat engagements had taken place on the front line between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian forces.
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