Drones Attack Yandex Data Center In Russia For Third Time In A Week Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

A large-scale fire broke out in Vladimir, following earlier reports of a drone attack.

After analyzing photos, an ASTRA OSINT analyst concluded that the Yandex data center located in the Energetik neighborhood of Vladimir had caught fire.

ASTRA also reports that the attack on the data center in Vladimir has left users unable to order taxis in Perm, Krasnoyarsk, Vladivostok, Ulan-Ude, Yekaterinburg, St. Petersburg, Moscow and other Russian cities.

In addition, the app displays an error when users try to order a car in Serbia, where the company is a popular taxi service, as well as in Kazakhstan, Belarus and Armenia. Drivers are unable to log into the app or are experiencing navigation problems, while passengers are shown that there are no cars available.

Meanwhile, residents of Rostov-on-Don report that all taxi services, including local ones, have completely“gone down.”

Among other things, ASTRA readers report that the Fix Price and Magnit apps are not working. A disruption affecting Yandex Pay has also left some users without access to banking services and unable to access their money.

Zelensky: Strike ondata center was a mirror response to Russia's actions

Yandex says it is continuing to assess the condition of its infrastructure, making it very difficult to give a timeline for restoring the operation of equipment at its data centers.

On October 8, drones attacked a Yandex data center in the city of Sasovo, Ryazan region, and another data center in Kaluga was attacked the following day.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's Defense Forces had again struck the oil refinery in Omsk. In addition, a strike on another Russian data center was recorded.