Research Fellow in the Centre for Water Resources Research, University of KwaZulu-Natal

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Richard Kunz has an MSc in Hydrology and is a Research Fellow in the Centre for Water Resources Research at UKZN. His research involves 1) measuring and modelling the water use and yield of specific crops, 2) land suitability mapping, and 3) modelling the impacts of land use change and climate change on hydrological and agricultural response.

Qualifications

(1997–1998) Basic Ambulance Assistant (Distinction), MRI, South Africa.

(1992–1993) MSc in Hydrology (Cum Laude), University of Natal, Pietermaritzburg.

(1991–1991) BSc Honours in Hydrology (Cum Laude), University of Natal, Pietermaritzburg.

(1987–1990) BSc in Hydrology (Distinction), University of Natal, Pietermaritzburg.

Current Research Projects

Project Leader: Developing a database and utility tool for underutilised indigenous crops for increased agricultural diversification in South Africa (WRC Project No. C2023/2024-01254)

Project Leader: Water use of indigenous root and tuber food crops (WRC Project No. C2019/2020-00088)

Project Leader: Development of datasets for multi-scale water resource assessments towards a water secure South Africa (WRC Project No. C019/2020-00205)

Researcher: Realisation of a system for producing annual water resource accounts on a national scale in South Africa (WRC Project No. 2022/2023-00887)

Researcher: Determining the water use of Cannabis in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal Provinces (WRC Project No. C2021/2022-00442)

–present Research Fellow in the Centre for Water Resources Research, University of KwaZulu-Natal

Experience