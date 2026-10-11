Mohamed Zahir Alimohamed
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Lecturer in Human Genetics, Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences
I am a molecular geneticist and lecturer in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences in Tanzania. My work focuses on advancing human genetics and genomic medicine in Africa through research, training and policy engagement.Experience
- –present Lecturer in Human Genetics, Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences
- 2022 University of Groningen, PhD Medical Genetics
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