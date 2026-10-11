Mohamed Zahir Alimohamed

I am a molecular geneticist and lecturer in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences in Tanzania. My work focuses on advancing human genetics and genomic medicine in Africa through research, training and policy engagement.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.