Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Mohamed Zahir Alimohamed

Mohamed Zahir Alimohamed


Date: 2026-10-11 02:09:29

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Human Genetics, Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences
Profile Articles

I am a molecular geneticist and lecturer in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences in Tanzania. My work focuses on advancing human genetics and genomic medicine in Africa through research, training and policy engagement.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Human Genetics, Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences
Education
  • 2022 University of Groningen, PhD Medical Genetics

The Conversation

MENAFN11102026000199003603ID1111789764



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story
Search