Malaysian Cuisine, Tourism Destinations Promoted In Switzerland

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 (NNN) -- A variety dishes, cultural experiences and tourism attractions were showcased at the Malaysia Food & Tourism Fair 2026 in Berne, Switzerland, recently, in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2026-2027.

The Embassy of Malaysia in Berne said in a statement to Bernama that more than 450 visitors attended the programme, held on Oct 3 at Mattenhofsaal Hall, to celebrate the country's unique culture, heritage and culinary diversity.

Attendees included local residents, members of the international community and Malaysians living in Switzerland.

“Visitors also had the opportunity to learn more about Malaysia through cultural performances and activities, as well as obtain information on various tourist destinations and attractions across the country,” the statement said.

The embassy said the programme not only brought Malaysian flavours and culture closer to the Swiss public but also provided a platform to strengthen ties among the Malaysian community, local residents and friends of Malaysia.

The programme was organised by the Embassy of Malaysia in Berne in collaboration with Tourism Malaysia Frankfurt.

--NNN



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