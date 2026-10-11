One Year After The Ceasefire, Gaza's Promised 'Day After' Has Yet To Arrive

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

GAZA CITY/ ISTANBUL, Oct 11 (NNN-Anadolu) -- One year after the ceasefire took effect in the Gaza Strip, all the Israeli captives have been returned, but much of what the agreement promised the Palestinians remains unrealised, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Israeli attacks have continued, the military withdrawal has stalled and partly reversed, governance arrangements remain incomplete, and large-scale reconstruction has yet to begin.

Most of Gaza's roughly 2.1 million population remain displaced, many living in tents, damaged buildings, or amid rubble, as Palestinian authorities say the continuing attacks are an extension of Israel's genocidal war in Gaza, launched on Oct 8, 2023.

The ceasefire took effect on Oct 10, 2025, after mediation by Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye, and the US, providing for a phased Israeli withdrawal, expanded aid, new governance arrangements, and reconstruction.

On Oct 13, 2025, Hamas released the remaining 20 living Israeli captives as Israel freed 1,968 Palestinian detainees, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The transfer of remains continued until Jan 26, 2026, when the Israeli army announced the recovery of the last body.

But the ceasefire did not bring an end to Israeli attacks in Gaza. Over the past year, Israeli violations of the agreement have killed more than 1,470 Palestinians and wounded over 5,180, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye said in August that continued Israeli attacks violated the agreement and were obstructing implementation of its second phase.

Before the ceasefire was declared, the Israeli army controlled about 75 per cent of Gaza.

The agreement initially brought a partial withdrawal to the so-called“yellow line,” leaving around 53 per cent of the enclave under Israeli military deployment, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

But the pullback stalled and later reversed. By late June, OCHA said Israeli forces had expanded westward beyond the yellow line, leaving 64.9 per cent of Gaza under direct Israeli control or tighter restrictions.

By August, the UN said nearly two-thirds of the enclave was inaccessible to Palestinians or subject to severe restrictions.

Despite provisions to increase humanitarian aid, OCHA said in September that Kerem Shalom remained the only operational crossing for goods after the Zikim crossing was closed in May.

Israeli restrictions also continued on materials needed for shelter and construction.

The UN, European Union, and World Bank estimate Gaza will need US$71.4 billion over 10 years for recovery and reconstruction, including US$26.3 billion in the first 18 months.

Their assessment found that 1.9 million Palestinians had been displaced and 371,888 housing units damaged or destroyed.

OCHA said in September that Israeli restrictions were still blocking urgently needed shelter supplies, including thousands of tents and construction materials.

One year after the ceasefire, the issue of the captives is closed. For Gaza's displaced population, however, the promised transition from war to recovery has yet to arrive.

Since October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while around 90 per cent of the enclave's infrastructure has been destroyed, according to Palestinian figures.

--NNN-ANADOLU