Yemeni Government Condemns Attack On King Khalid International Airport

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ADEN, Oct 11 (NNN-SPA) -- The Yemeni government strongly condemned the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and expressed its full solidarity with the leadership, government, and people of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It described the attack as a dangerous escalation reflecting the Houthis' determination to threaten Saudi Arabia's security, target civilian facilities, and endanger civilian lives.

In a statement, the government stressed that Saudi Arabia's security is inseparable from that of Yemen and the wider region. It said any attack on Saudi territory or civilian facilities constitutes an assault on the right of people across the region to security, stability, freedom of movement, and aviation safety.

The Yemeni government also reiterated its appreciation for the pivotal role played by Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in supporting Yemen and its legitimate leadership, helping its people restore their state and institutions, and strengthening regional security and stability.

--NNN-SPA